IO+ Week: The uncomfortable truth of war as a testing ground

“Ukraine is a battlefield, but also a living lab”

What this sober - and fully justified - observation means for the people currently working on innovations to get our defense in order became painfully clear this week during the Blue Magic Netherlands event. A full day in which drone manufacturers, AI developers, sensor innovators, military strategists, and investors tried to catch up with each other on the steps needed to keep our world safe. Understandably, Ukraine was a constant theme in all the pitches, discussions, and panel reflections. This time, not as a place of enormous human suffering, but more as a unique real-time innovation environment: an area that accelerates development cycles, demonstrates the viability of products, and opens up new markets for dual-use and defense technologies.

We got a picture of the war in Ukraine as a catalyst. Not as a humanitarian emergency, but as a commercial horizon. Not as suffering, but as a testing ground.

I am not naive: this approach is absolutely practical. It may even be necessary in a dangerous geopolitical moment. But it is also very uncomfortable. As defense and dual-use ecosystems accelerate, innovate, and scale up globally, often directly inspired by active war zones, the question remains: at what point does military innovation cease to be a response to conflict and become dependent on it? Blue Magic Netherlands was not the place to answer that question. But let's not forget to ask it.

Here is my report on the event: When war becomes a market: Blue Magic and the Ukrainian testing ground

And, of course, we also discussed the actual developments in a more businesslike tone:

