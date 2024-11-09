Wennink report shows urgency, discomfort: “The future won't wait”
Peter Wennink: “Without a leap in productivity, targeted tech investments, and a different management culture, Dutch prosperity will erode.”
Alternative protein
Last updated: October 23, 2025
A third of greenhouse gases come from food production. As the population grows and climate change impacts farming, sustainable protein alternatives are essential.
ASML
Last updated: December 8, 2025
ASML is a global leader in chip production and a technological center of gravity in Brainport Eindhoven. Based in Veldhoven, the company develops lithography systems that are indispensable for the latest generations of microchips. ASML's innovations set the pace of digital progress - from smartphones to supercomputers.
Cybersecurity
Last updated: September 22, 2025
We explore the risks of cybersecurity: what lies ahead for citizens and businesses, and how can they protect themselves?