Logo
Peter Wennink presenting his report on December 12, 2025
Chip+

Wennink report shows urgency, discomfort: “The future won't wait”

Peter Wennink: “Without a leap in productivity, targeted tech investments, and a different management culture, Dutch prosperity will erode.”

Read More

Meest recent

View all posts
cyber security in medical lab
Data+

13 December

Brabant invests over €14 million in cybersecurity

Qongli Dong VTEC © Nadia ten Wolde
Data+

13 December

VTEC’s ‘Quspads’ aim to break quantum free from the freezer

Fontys ICT
Data+

12 December

“Educational institute must decide for itself which AI it allows”

Jerre Sweers, CEO of Stellar Space Industries © Nadia ten Wolde
Green+

12 December

Stellar Space Industries takes aim at Very Low Earth Orbit

drone students
Data+

12 December

How seven students unmasked Russia’s ‘drone motherships’

mri
Bio+

12 December

Using gamification to support children through an MRI

patent
Community

What exactly is a patent? And why would you want one?

In a series of blog posts, Marco Coolen provides insight into his work as a Dutch and European patent attorney at AOMB.

Read more

Blijf op de hoogte!

Meld je aan voor een van onze vele nieuwsbrieven om op de hoogte te blijven van alles wat met innovatie te maken heeft.

Dossiers

View all dossiers
Alternative protein
5 updates

Alternative protein

Last updated: October 23, 2025

A third of greenhouse gases come from food production. As the population grows and climate change impacts farming, sustainable protein alternatives are essential.

ASML
5 updates

ASML

Last updated: December 8, 2025

ASML is a global leader in chip production and a technological center of gravity in Brainport Eindhoven. Based in Veldhoven, the company develops lithography systems that are indispensable for the latest generations of microchips. ASML's innovations set the pace of digital progress - from smartphones to supercomputers.

Cybersecurity
5 updates

Cybersecurity

Last updated: September 22, 2025

We explore the risks of cybersecurity: what lies ahead for citizens and businesses, and how can they protect themselves?