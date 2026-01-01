The IO+ Week: From strategy to execution, this is Dutch High Tech

At the Holland High Tech Networking Event in The Hague, one question kept returning: how can the Netherlands turn its scientific strength and promising technology ecosystems into industrial and strategic power? As media partner, IO+ was there to follow the conversations between entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers and defence leaders. We recorded three podcasts during the day, which will be published soon. Until then, three stories from the event offer a clear impression of the urgency and ambition in the room.

One of the strongest messages came from the world of robotics. AI is moving off the screen and into factories, warehouses, energy sites and logistics systems. Cognitive robotics promises machines that can recognise, learn and adapt, but the real breakthrough will depend on much more than impressive demos. It requires industrial data, safe and reliable systems, skilled integrators and people who can translate decades of manufacturing craftsmanship into a new generation of automation.

And now we're talking about the (mega)watts that matter in AI... The same challenge runs through the future of compute. The Netherlands has exceptional strengths in semiconductors, quantum, photonics and advanced systems, yet scientific excellence alone will not secure a strategic position. As demand for computing power rises, energy becomes scarcer and geopolitical dependencies deepen, the task is to connect the full stack: chips, sensors, cables, software, manufacturing capacity and talent. The conclusion of Holland High Tech’s event was as practical as it was ambitious: stop adding new layers of strategy and start scaling what already exists.

Read our first stories from the event (and watch this space for the podcasts!):

Holland High Tech wants acceleration: from strategy to execution The future of compute is a scaling challenge AI gets a body: why Robotics 2.0 starts now

But, as always, there was much more to enjoy:

Social media is not the whole misinformation story

Social media can help misinformation spread, but it does not explain on its own why people come to believe it. New research from the Rathenau Institute shows that trust in science is also shaped by personal experience, conversations with family and friends, confidence in institutions, media habits and existing beliefs. The lesson is clear: effective responses must go beyond platforms and fact-checking alone.

https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/social-media-not-the-only-factor-for-belief-in-misinformation

Two cities, one technology story

Bangalore-born, Eindhoven-based entrepreneur Vishwanath NG sees striking parallels between the two cities: both grew around strong technological anchors, attracted global talent and developed ecosystems that compound their strengths over time. His personal perspective adds depth to the emerging Netherlands–Karnataka collaboration in semiconductors, AI, photonics, quantum and cybersecurity.

https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/two-cities-one-vision-why-this-tech-alliance-feels-personal

American capital, Dutch control

Dutch deep-tech companies often face their toughest funding challenge when they move beyond the early stage and need serious growth capital. An Invest-NL report explores how American investors can help companies access capital, customers and global markets, while intellectual property, research capacity and talent remain anchored in the Netherlands.

https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/how-us-capital-can-scale-dutch-deep-tech-safely

Patents as part of the wind-energy journey

For TouchWind founder and CEO Rikus van de Klippe, patents are not an end in themselves. They are part of building a company around a new approach to floating wind turbines, with angled blades designed to work like a kite and to withstand extreme weather. The story shows how technology development, financing and intellectual-property strategy must evolve together.

https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/touchwind-ceo-patents-arent-a-goal-but-a-means-to-innovation

Designing solar panels for a second life

Solar panels have become a cornerstone of the energy transition, but their end-of-life challenge is growing rapidly. At TU Delft, researcher Urvashi Bothra is working on a design that can be taken apart more easily, recover valuable materials and potentially reuse solar cells. Her liquid-filled module concept points toward a more circular solar industry.

https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/a-solar-panel-you-can-take-apart-and-reuse

Eight European choices for email sovereignty

Email remains one of the most important—and often overlooked—parts of the digital infrastructure on which organisations depend. This overview of eight European alternatives to Outlook and Gmail examines the growing importance of local data storage, privacy, encryption, legal certainty and digital sovereignty in a world increasingly shaped by cybersecurity requirements and geopolitical tension.

https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/8-european-alternatives-to-outlook-and-gmail

Next week: Holst Centre Innovation Day

The conversation continues on Wednesday, 24 June, when Holst Centre celebrates its twentieth anniversary with a special edition of Innovation Day at the Evoluon in Eindhoven. The programme brings together industry, government and research around open innovation, integrated photonics, chip design and packaging, MedTech and the question of how technological breakthroughs can create new industries. IO+ will be reporting from the event, bringing you the stories, people and ideas that shape the next chapter.

Share this newsletter IO+ follows the future, step by step, breakthrough by breakthrough.

What this week shows: innovation is not an abstract story. It becomes visible in systems that are changing, from streets to hospitals. And that is exactly where technology makes the difference. In the meantime, help us by sharing this newsletter with colleagues and partners, and stay connected to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

A Daily Podcast

Or do you prefer to listen? A new episode of our daily podcast is ready for you every weekday at 6:30 AM. In it, our AI colleagues Oliver and Shelby discuss the two most interesting stories of the day. That makes IO+ Daily the perfect way to start your morning with optimistic news from the world of innovation and technology. See you tomorrow.

Our Other Newsletters

Thank you for reading this newsletter. But there’s more. Subscribing is easy — via the options on the IO+ homepage or simply by clicking one of the newsletters below:

Enjoy your Sunday, and don’t forget: a new episode of IO+ Daily will be waiting for you tomorrow morning at 6:30. Be prepared before you hop on your bike! 🚲

💡 Stay ahead of the innovations shaping tomorrow Follow IO+ for daily stories on technology, science, entrepreneurship and the systems that shape our future. 👉 https://ioplus.nl/en/posts

Enjoy your week!