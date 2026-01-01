Two cities, one vision: Why this tech alliance feels personal

By Vishwanath NG — IT Leader, Entrepreneur & Community Builder | Bangalore-born, Eindhoven-based

I have a habit of watching cities transform.

I grew up in Bangalore when it was still called the Garden City: wide roads, cool weather, quiet neighbourhoods. Then the BPO wave arrived. Then the tech giants. Before we knew it, Bangalore had shed its garden and grown a new identity: India's Silicon City. The city didn't just grow; it burst beyond its original limits, absorbing surrounding rural areas into its ever-expanding orbit.

In 2016, I moved to Eindhoven, Netherlands. Back then, people would smile and say, "Oh, the Philips city." A mid-sized Dutch town, dominated by one company, surrounded by green. Quiet. Understated. Sound familiar? Today, Eindhoven is the fastest-growing municipality in North Brabant - absorbing neighbouring territory, building 3,000 new homes a year to keep pace, and firmly established as the High Tech City of the Netherlands. If Bangalore is India's Silicon City, Eindhoven is fast becoming its Dutch equivalent. I have watched both cities make that journey, which is why the recently announced Netherlands-Karnataka collaboration feels less like news and more like something long overdue.

Same playbook, different timezone

What NASSCOM and Electronic City did for Bangalore, Brainport Eindhoven is doing here: building an ecosystem where companies don't just survive, they compound. The High Tech Campus, home to 300+ companies and 12,500+ researchers from 85 nationalities, welcomes startups and global innovators with the infrastructure and intent to do so. Both regions share the same formula: anchor a world-class institution, build an ecosystem around it, and open the doors wide for talent and startups to follow.

That formula is now connecting the two.

The Alliance is taking shape

India and the Netherlands signed landmark agreements in late 2025, creating a Partnership in Semiconductors and Related Emerging Technologies, connecting the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre to India's Semiconductor Mission, and targeting collaboration in AI, photonics, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity. Karnataka is a natural anchor: Bengaluru is India's chip design capital, home to R&D centres of Intel, Qualcomm, AMD, and Synopsys, and in 2025 the state announced a new 200-acre semiconductor park near Bengaluru within a 5,000-acre R&D zone.

On the academic front, a Memorandum of Cooperation between Eindhoven University of Technology and the University of Twente with six leading Indian institutions - IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Madras - creates a semiconductor brain bridge, backed by industry partners including ASML, NXP, and Tata. Crucially, IISc Bangalore, Karnataka's own premier research institution, sits at the heart of this academic alliance.

On MedTech, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency launched structured innovation missions to India, with Bengaluru as a key hub, focusing on AI-driven diagnostics, digital health, and co-creation between Dutch and Indian innovators.

Karnataka's own Startup Policy 2025–30, backed by ₹518 crore (almost 50M euros) and targeting 25,000 new startups, places international collaboration as one of its seven core pillars. The Dutch side matches that ambition: Brainport's ecosystem, the High Tech Campus, and organisations actively working to welcome international entrepreneurs make the Netherlands, and Eindhoven in particular, one of the most accessible innovation regions in Europe for startups looking to land and grow.

Why this matters beyond the headlines

Bilateral agreements often look impressive on paper and move slowly in practice. What makes this one different is that both sides are building from genuine complementarity, not just political goodwill. Karnataka brings scale, engineering depth, and cost-competitive innovation. The Netherlands brings precision manufacturing expertise, regulatory maturity, and a deeptech ecosystem built over four decades. Neither side is trying to replicate the other. They are filling each other's gaps.

The cities mirror this. Bengaluru and Eindhoven are not competing; they are converging. Both grew from a single industry. Both became something far larger. Both are now actively expanding to accommodate the growth that ambition creates.

A bridge worth building

As someone who has worked in technology as a Transition and Transformation IT Director, built businesses, and actively contributes to both ecosystems, I see immense opportunities ahead. Through NIEC (Netherlands International Entrepreneur Centre), we support entrepreneurs and companies seeking to establish and expand their presence in the Netherlands, particularly in the Brainport region. Through ICIN (Indian Centre in the Netherlands), we continue to strengthen connections between Indian and Dutch communities, professionals, and businesses. My involvement with the Brainport International Talent Sounding Board has further reinforced the importance of international collaboration in building the next generation of innovation ecosystems.

For me, Bengaluru will always be home, and Eindhoven has become my second home. Having witnessed the transformation of both cities firsthand, I believe the Karnataka–Netherlands partnership is not simply another international agreement. It is the coming together of two regions that understand the power of technology, talent, and entrepreneurship.

The future of innovation will be built through global collaboration. Looking at the journey of Bengaluru and Eindhoven, I believe this partnership is only the beginning.

Vishwanath NG is an IT Transition & Transformation Leader and Entrepreneur based in Eindhoven. Founder of NIEC (Netherlands International Entrepreneur Center), President of the Indian Center in Netherlands (ICIN), and a member of Brainport's International Talent Sounding Board.