8 Dutch startups that raised money in October

RougeTx raises $58M to develop vascular disease treatment

Biotech startup RougeTX has raised $58 million to develop a treatment for a genetic disease: hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT). People living with this condition develop abnormal blood vessels and experience frequent bleeding. The company is working on a drug that can help restore the stability of HHT patients' blood vessels.

The money will help the spin-off of the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) progress with the development of its drug candidate RTX-001, a medication that could come in tablet form and be designed to be taken once a day. With its periSCOPE platform, RougeTx plans to explore therapies for other diseases that cause blood vessel instability.

€28 million for Eindhoven-based semiconductor company XIVER

XIVER, a company producing chips, infrared sensors, and thin-film products, received €28 million in financing from bank ABN AMRO. With this investment, the company is modernizing its production facilities and machinery. A key purchase is a DUV lithography system from ASML, which will enable XIVER to further increase its production capacity.

The sum is part of a €55 million investment program to help XIVER expand its production output and its technological capabilities. With demand surging, driven in part by AI, the Eindhoven-based company aims to meet that demand and strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry.

Photon Bridge raises €10 million to tackle AI's laser shortage

Photon Bridge secured €10 million in new funding for its laser-making technology. Lasers are playing an increasingly influential role in data transfer, particularly in AI data centres. Optical connections can carry more information at a faster pace, doing so with less energy. Every one of these connections needs a laser light source.

Seeing that high-power lasers are a niche with small volumes, the startup has come up with a solution that combines the light of multiple, weaker lasers into one. Instead of ever harder-to-build single lasers, the company solves this through design.

Indurex raises €7M to shield critical infrastructure with AI

Indurex, an Amsterdam-based company that uses AI to protect critical infrastructure, has raised €7 million in new funding. Refineries, power stations, water plants and factories run on control systems that open valves, set temperatures and shut equipment down when something goes wrong. A digital problem in these systems can quickly become a physical one.

While most security tools for the sites monitor the network, the company takes a step further, as a plant's engineering settings and safety functions are equally crucial. Therefore, its Indurex SafeGuard AI™ pulls in data from a site's control, safety and alarm systems and its IT security tools. AI agents then flag the unusual changes that need a human to look at them.

PaperFoam lands €2 million to expand its compostable packaging

Dutch packaging maker PaperFoam has secured €2 million to make more of its plant-based, compostable packaging. The money comes as a loan from Invest International, the Dutch government-backed organisation that finances companies growing beyond the Netherlands.

To make its packaging, the company mixes industrial starch, natural fibres, water and a premix of its own into a thick paste. That paste is then moulded and baked, resulting in light yet sturdy trays into which to insert or fit shaped products. PaperFoam will use this financing to expand its factory in the Czech Republic and support its operations in Malaysia and the United States.

Skytree lands €1 million to take its air-captured CO₂ to Iceland

Climate tech company Skytree has secured a €1 million development loan from Invest International to prepare its first carbon capture hub abroad. The project, called a Skypark, will be built in Iceland.

SkyTree makes machines that can capture CO₂ out of ordinary outdoor air. Carbon dioxide is used in many industrial processes, including as a feed for greenhouse-grown plants, fizz for drink makers, and dry ice. Iceland is a good test case as it imports most of its CO₂, but it has plenty of geothermal energy, which the Skypark will use for both the electricity and the heat its machines need.

Ultra-processed food scanner app FLTRD raises over €500,000

FLTRD, the Dutch startup whose app tells shoppers how processed their food is, has raised more than €500,000 in a pre-seed round. Through their app, users can easily find out whether a product they want to buy at the supermarket is ultra-processed, pointing to healthier alternatives.

The company will use the money to grow its team, launch in Belgium before the end of the year, and start licensing its rating, the PureScore, to food producers and supermarkets. The app now covers more than 150,000 products from seven supermarkets and has over 35,000 users on iPhone and Android.

TU Delft spinout lands €150K to speed up antibody testing

Startup Constellate Proteomics has closed a pre-seed funding round, worth €150,000, for its tool that accelerates antibody quality control in biopharma applications. Drug development faces a critical bottleneck: slow, expensive, and expert-dependent protein analysis.

Constellate Proteomics addresses this gap with RAYmAb™, a platform that delivers four distinct quality analyses—titer, glycosylation, aggregation, and charge variant—from a tiny, untreated sample of the liquid cells were grown in, in minutes. This reduces reliance on large, expensive equipment and specialized operators, making high-resolution analysis accessible to a broader range of developers.