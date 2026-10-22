Indurex raises €7M to shield critical infrastructure with AI

Indurex, an Amsterdam-based company that uses AI to protect critical infrastructure, has raised €7 million in new funding.The round was led by Contrarian Ventures, with Axeleo Capital and Curiosity also taking part. It comes months after research firm Gartner named Indurex a "Cool Vendor" in cyber-physical systems security.

Refineries, power stations, water plants and factories run on control systems that open valves, set temperatures and shut equipment down when something goes wrong. A digital problem in these systems can quickly become a physical one.

Most security tools for these sites watch the network: which devices are connected and what traffic flows between them. Indurex says that misses a big part of the picture. Operators also need to know whether a plant's engineering settings and safety functions are still set the way they should be.

Its platform, Indurex SafeGuard AI™, pulls in data from a site's control, safety and alarm systems and its IT security tools. AI agents then flag the unusual changes that need a human to look at them. The company calls this "Engineering Intelligence".

Why it matters

More than one in five industrial organisations (22%) had a cyber incident affecting their control systems in the past year, according to the SANS Institute's State of ICS/OT Security 2025 survey. Four in ten of those incidents disrupted operations. The most common way in is through ordinary office IT, and AI is helping attackers move faster than before.

"Cyber defences in these critical sectors have for too long focused solely on the network," said founder and CEO Jalal Bouhdada. "We focus on the core industrial data itself: the engineering, process and safety signals that determine whether a plant is operating within safe limits."

Lead investor Contrarian Ventures points to what is at stake. "Electrification is putting more critical infrastructure online, and attacks on it are rising, with the damage felt in the physical world: cold homes, dark hospitals, water that stops flowing," said Rokas Peciulaitis, the firm's founder and managing partner.

A customer, the head of OT operations at a global manufacturer, said the platform has "significantly improved our ability to move from detection to action."

What's next

Indurex already works with operators in oil and gas, energy, utilities, manufacturing and data centres, from mid-sized firms to large multinationals.

The new money will go into research and development and a bigger commercial team. Europe and the Middle East come first, with the US and Asia-Pacific to follow.

"Engineering Intelligence is the missing layer," Bouhdada said, "and this funding allows us to bring that capability to more operators across critical infrastructure."