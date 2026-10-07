RougeTx raises $58M to develop vascular disease treatment

The Naarden-based biotech company will use the investment to develop a potential treatment for hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT), a genetic disorder in which abnormal blood vessels develop and patients experience frequent bleeding.

The company was founded as a spin-off of Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) and focuses on drugs designed to restore the stability of blood vessels.

From laboratory to clinic

With the funding, RougeTx plans to further develop its lead drug candidate, RTX-001, toward its first clinical trials in humans. The potential treatment for HHT is an oral drug designed to be taken once a day.

There are currently no approved treatments for HHT. As a result, patients largely rely on supportive care and treatments originally developed for other conditions.

Platform for other vascular diseases

RougeTx does not intend to use the technology exclusively for HHT. Through its so-called periSCOPE platform, the company is also investigating other vascular diseases in which blood vessel instability plays a role. The platform is ultimately intended to generate multiple small-molecule drugs based on the same underlying biological mechanisms.

About the financing

The financing round was co-led by BioGeneration Ventures, Angelini Ventures and Kurma Partners, with participation from, among others, Epidarex Capital, Vesalius Biocapital Partners and ROM Utrecht Region. The investment will allow RougeTx to further develop its technology and move toward clinical studies. Whether RTX-001 is safe and effective in patients will have to be determined in those studies.