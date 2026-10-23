XIVER strengthens production with ASML DUV lithography tool

XIVER, a specialist foundry based at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, is investing in an ASML PAS 5500 deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography tool to expand its production capacity for microsystems and photonics. The tool, which will become operational in 2027, positions the company as a key player for customers looking to scale complex photonic devices from R&D to volume production.

XIVER is the only medium-sized pure-play foundry in Europe with in-house DUV lithography. The ASML PAS 5500 enables double-sided wafer patterning and submicron 3D micromachining. This improves precision and pattern fidelity for applications such as optical communications, infrared (IR) sensing, and ultrasonic transducers. The tool supports both CMOS and non-CMOS materials, including silicon, gold, and thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). This lets XIVER serve customers with diverse requirements, from semiconductor equipment to advanced sensors.

Technical advances

The PAS 5500 delivers significant improvements in waveguide geometries, with lower propagation losses and tighter bend radii. This enables customers to achieve deep-submicron features with precise layer-to-layer alignment. The tool accelerates the transition from prototyping to mass production, which is crucial to meeting growing demand for photonic components in telecommunications, medical equipment, and industrial sensors. XIVER’s focus on microsystems and photonics serves a niche that large foundries often overlook.

Impact on European semiconductor autonomy

The investment in DUV lithography strengthens European autonomy in semiconductor manufacturing. XIVER’s location at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, at the heart of the Brainport region, makes it a key player in the local ecosystem. Led by CEO Wil van de Wiel and CTO Joost van Beek, XIVER employs more than 100 highly skilled professionals and targets markets where Europe can build a strong position, such as optical communications and IR sensing. This supports the EU’s strategic goal of reducing dependence on Asian manufacturing.

ASML as a technology partner

ASML continues to dominate the market with its DUV and EUV lithography tools. In 2025, the company sold 279 DUV systems, 47% of which were immersion systems. The PAS 5500 is part of ASML’s advanced lithography portfolio, which is essential to modern chip manufacturing. Although ASML focuses on EUV for the most advanced nodes, DUV remains crucial for applications such as 3D micromachining and double-sided patterning, which XIVER is now investing in.

Future growth and scalability

The PAS 5500 is expected to become operational in 2027. XIVER’s investment aligns with growing demand for photonic components, driven by trends such as AI, 5G, and advanced sensors. The tool enables faster and more efficient production of complex designs, reducing customers’ time to market. With this expansion, XIVER strengthens its position as a partner for companies seeking to develop innovative microsystems without compromising scalability.