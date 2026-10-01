€28 million for Eindhoven-based semiconductor company XIVER

ABN AMRO is providing €28 million to the Eindhoven-based semiconductor company XIVER. The financing is part of a €55 million investment program through which the company aims to expand its production capacity and technological capabilities.

XIVER develops and manufactures, among other things, integrated photonic chips, infrared sensors, medical imaging technology, and thin-film products. With this investment, the company is modernizing its production facilities and machinery. A key purchase is a DUV lithography system from ASML, which will enable XIVER to further increase its production capacity.

Growth in semiconductors and photonics

XIVER was founded by Philips at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven. In early 2025, the company was acquired by Dutch investors. Since then, XIVER has expanded its production and attracted a growing number of international customers.

According to the company, demand for its technology is increasing, driven in part by developments in artificial intelligence, defense, and advanced semiconductors. The additional production capacity is intended to help XIVER meet that demand.

ABN AMRO states that with this financing, it aims to contribute to Europe’s technological position. Semiconductors and photonics are considered strategic technologies for the European economy.