The IO+ Week: A European dream meets global reality

Eindhoven’s AI-chip startup Euclyd burst into the spotlight this year with a bold promise: 100× more energy-efficient AI compute and a clean-sheet chip architecture that could finally give Europe its own Nvidia.

Founder Bernardo Kastrup didn’t hide the ambition when we interviewed him last week at the monthly Gerard & Anton Demos Pitches & Drinks event: “I want Europe to play in this field. That’s my big wish.”

But now comes the real test.

A big dream born in an attic

When AI took off in 2023, Kastrup looked around and saw the U.S. and China sprinting ahead, while Europe stayed silent. So he designed a new AI architecture from scratch, literally in his attic.

The result convinced semicon giants to join him: Peter Wennink (former ASML CEO), Federico Faggin (inventor of the first microprocessor), Atul Sinha (Silicon Hives), scientist Christof Koch, and Steven Schuurman (Elastic).

Samsung is producing the first test chips. The technology works. For a moment, Europe could believe again.

But here’s the punchline: dreams need money. Big money.

Euclyd is now raising a major funding round. And this is where the tension turns real: Europe wants Euclyd to stay European. The global capital market doesn’t care.

Kastrup says it plainly: “I can dream, but I can’t control the world.”

If the only investors willing to fund rapid scale-up come from outside Europe, what then? Does the dream survive? Or does ownership shift again?

Why this matters (more than most people realize)

AI compute is the new strategic infrastructure. If Europe loses companies like Euclyd, it loses leverage - technologically, economically, geopolitically.

This isn’t just a startup story. It’s a stress test for Europe’s ability to stay relevant in the age of AI. The question now: Can Europe keep Euclyd European? Or will the system - fast, global, capital-driven - decide otherwise?

Read (and watch) the full interview here.

A selection of other highlights from this week:

A podcast every day

We keep saying it: every morning at 6:30 a.m. (on weekdays), a new podcast is waiting for you. In it, our AI colleagues Oliver and Shelby discuss the two most interesting topics of the day. This makes the IO+ Daily the ideal way to fill your head with optimistic news from the world of innovation and technology. Tomorrow too.

ioplus daily podcast trailer

Our other newsletters

Thank you for reading this newsletter. But we have more to offer. Signing up is very easy, for example, via the options block on the IO+ homepage:

But you can also just click on your favorite newsletter below:

Enjoy your Sunday and don’t forget that a new episode of IO+ Daily will be waiting for you tomorrow morning at 6:30 a.m. Be prepared when you hop on your bike!