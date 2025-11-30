IO+ Week: Watt Matters in AI

We worked toward it for more than six months, and last Wednesday, the big day finally arrived: a full day of Watt Matters in AI, our conference about the unacceptably high energy consumption of AI systems. Eleven top speakers, a packed room of interested attendees, lively discussions, and lots of new encounters that ultimately advance our collective knowledge. Because the latter is sorely needed. If we do nothing, we will all hit that Power Wall: the moment when AI consumes more energy than we have at our disposal.

With specialists in energy, photonics, quantum, and neuromorphic computing, we had exactly the guests we needed to make the connections that will help us move forward. An expert from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the legal and ethical input from the University of Amsterdam, the business visions of Nvidia, LumAI, and Axelara AI, scientists from all relevant fields... all together, we got a complete picture of what we are currently facing and what is needed to achieve the much-needed solutions.

We will definitely be returning to the highlights in the coming weeks, but for now, be sure to check out the dozens of stories we have collected on this topic so far.

A selection of other highlights from this week:

