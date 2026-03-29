IO+ Week: from quieter streets to smarter healthcare

Innovation refused to move in just one direction this week. On ioplus.nl/en, we saw how technology is simultaneously improving livability, health, food production, and economic competitiveness. From a “noise radar” catching reckless drivers to a chemical process without toxic substances; from an artificially produced brain molecule to agricultural technology that drastically reduces pesticide use, everywhere, the same question emerges: how do we make progress smarter, cleaner, and more human? That same tension is visible in healthcare and in Europe’s innovation policies.

Here is our selection of six stories that best show where the future is truly taking shape. And if you want more, there’s always more. Much more.

Noise radar tackles nuisance

Sorama’s noise radar finally makes sound pollution objectively measurable. Using a combination of microphones and AI, it can pinpoint exactly which vehicle produces excessive noise, when, and how often. The pilot in Rotterdam is more than a technical experiment, it marks a step toward data-driven enforcement. At the same time, the technology shows how widely applicable such systems are, from cities to airports.

Read the full article here

Cleaner chemistry without toxic substances

Researchers from Wageningen and Utrecht have developed an electrochemical process to produce a key pharmaceutical building block without hazardous chemicals. By using electricity and biomass-derived feedstocks, they create a safer and more energy-efficient alternative. The simplicity of the process makes it promising for scaling and fits within the broader shift toward a circular and localized chemical industry.

Read the full article here

Key brain molecule produced artificially

The molecule GM3, essential for brain development and health, can now be produced artificially by the Portuguese company CarboCode. This opens the door to applications in infant nutrition and potentially treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Research in the Netherlands focuses on how the molecule is absorbed and functions in the body, while scaling toward industrial production is already underway.

Read the full article here

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Precision agriculture cuts pesticide use

Dutch startup BBLeap has raised €5 million for technology that enables crop protection at the level of individual plants. By combining cameras, sensors, and smart software, chemical use can be drastically reduced - by up to 99% - while yields increase. Because the system integrates with existing machinery and is already in use, it is one of the more tangible innovations in the agricultural transition.

Read the full article here

Record patents, but concerns about business climate

Europe has reached a record number of patent filings, but the Netherlands is losing some ground. At the same time, dissatisfaction is growing among entrepreneurs regarding the business climate, with concerns about costs, regulation, and political stability. The article shows that innovation is not just about technology, but also about the conditions in which companies can grow and invest.

Read the full article here

Healthcare innovation accelerates and broadens

At the Health Valley Event, it became clear how rapidly healthcare innovation is evolving. From blue light therapy and VR applications to smart tools for dementia care, technology is making healthcare more accessible and more humane. The strength lies in practical applications that have an immediate impact on both patients and caregivers in a sector under heavy pressure.

Read the full article here

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What this week shows: innovation is not an abstract story. It becomes visible in systems that are changing, from streets to hospitals. And that is exactly where technology makes the difference. In the meantime, help us by sharing this newsletter with colleagues and partners, and stay connected together to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

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