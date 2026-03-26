Dutch scientists make medicine compound without toxic chemicals

A group of Dutch researchers developed a new process to produce a critical compound for medicines and plastics without toxic chemicals, using only electricity. The new method is more energy-efficient and aligns with principles of bio-based and circular chemistry by utilizing renewable electricity and raw materials derived from agricultural waste.

The compound in question, 2(5H)-furanone, is a versatile chemical building block with significant applications in the production of plastics, medicines, and fragrances. The conventional production of 2(5H)-furanone typically involves hazardous substances such as liquid bromine, posing substantial safety risks.

How the process works

Scientists from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Utrecht University developed an electrochemical process that uses electricity to convert furfural, an organic compound derived from plant-based agricultural waste, into 2(5H)-furanone.

This innovative approach replaces dangerous liquid bromine with harmless bromide salts, such as sodium bromide. During the reaction, bromine is generated in situ (within the reactor) via the oxidation of bromide salts, which then reacts immediately with furfural. WUR Professor Harry Bitter, a senior author of the study, notes that this on-demand generation of bromine enhances safety by eliminating the need to store toxic chemicals.

A key feature of this new method is the use of a simple, undivided electrochemical reactor, eliminating the need for a separating membrane. According to Professor Bitter, the absence of a membrane makes the process more energy-efficient because it reduces the electrical energy required to force ions through a fine-meshed sieve. In lab experiments, the electrochemical process consumed less than 0.5% of the electricity used by a standard electric kettle while producing 0.3 milliliters of furanone.

A local, greener chemical industry

This electrochemical method presents a more straightforward and convenient way to synthesize renewable furanone-based building blocks, using renewable electricity as the driving force. New processes like these can represent an opportunity for the European chemical industry. While still in the early stages, this research paves the way for more sustainable and environmentally friendly chemical production processes.