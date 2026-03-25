Dutch startup lands €5M to cut farm chemical use by up to 99%

BBLeap, a Dutch startup active in agriculture technology, has secured €5 million in funding to scale its innovative precision spraying technology globally. The company's system can deliver chemical usage reductions ranging from 20% to 99% and boost productivity by 40%, transforming agriculture through sustainable, plant-level precision spraying. With over 200 users across Europe and Australia, and regulatory approval in Germany, BBLeap is poised to become a leading player in precision farming.

Founded in 2019 by Peter Millenaar, Martijn van Alphen, and Rieks Kampman, BBLeap offers technology that allows farmers to treat each plant individually, maximizing efficiency and reducing waste. BBLeap's core innovation includes the LeapBox, a modular pulse-width modulation (PWM) system that can be retrofitted onto existing sprayers to control each nozzle independently.

The LeapEye is a real-time crop detection camera, and LeapSpace provides cloud-based prescription maps. The LeapBox system operates at up to 100Hz, allowing for quick open/close times and consistent spray patterns at speeds up to 36 km/hr. This system delivers chemical usage reductions ranging from 20% to 99% and productivity gains of up to 40%. BBLeap's technology ensures the right droplet size, prevents over- or underdosing, and allows precise application in all conditions.

Slashing farm chemical use

The €5 million funding round was led by new investors ESquare Capital and Yield Lab Europe, with participation from existing shareholders including BOM (Brabant Development Agency) and Beheermaatschappij Vriend. The funding will support the commercial release of LeapEye and prioritize the global expansion of the LeapBox technology. BBLeap has established global integration partnerships with OneSoil and manufacturer relationships with Denmark-based Dammann. BBLeap's spraying approach has received approval from Germany's Julius Kühn Institute (JKI), a federal research center for crop protection, providing a meaningful regulatory endorsement in the European agricultural market.

BBLeap systems are currently used by over 200 users across Europe and Australia, with a launch underway in Canada. The EU's Farm to Fork Strategy, which targets a 50% reduction in pesticide use by 2030, provides a favorable regulatory environment for precision agriculture technologies like BBLeap's. By upgrading existing sprayers or integrating with new ones, BBLeap aims to optimize farms, increase profits, enhance plant health, and minimize waste, contributing to a cleaner world.