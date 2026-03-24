Record number of patents, but the Netherlands is losing ground

The European Patent Office has published a report on the number of patent applications filed worldwide in 2025. The total reached a record 201,974 applications.

The United States ranks first, but Europe is not far behind. Germany is in second place with 47,008 applications, France ranks sixth with 10,932, Netherlands is eighth with 7,006, Italy holds tenth place with 4,767, and Sweden follows in eleventh with 4,724. All five European countries recorded a decline in applications compared to the previous year.

Declining confidence in the Dutch business climate

The Netherlands has seen better times. Commissioned by Association of Dutch Companies (VNO-NCW) and MKB-Nederland, KiesKompas conducted a National Business Climate Survey. The findings show that entrepreneurs in the Netherlands are largely negative about the business environment. More than half rate it as poor to very poor. They are slightly more positive about local conditions, but even there, one-third remain dissatisfied.

Declining confidence and a worsening business climate may have consequences for Dutch innovation. They may also place further pressure on the number of patent applications filed by the Netherlands.

Political instability and high taxes

Entrepreneurs mainly point to political instability and high tax burdens as key causes of declining confidence, according to reports by VNO-NCW. The survey shows that 91 percent of entrepreneurs say government policy influences their business decisions. However, only a small minority believe that policymakers take their interests into account or provide stable and reliable governance.

Regulation is another concern. More than half of executives expect rules to negatively affect their operations. In addition, many entrepreneurs believe that the tax system no longer makes it attractive to keep their business in the Netherlands.

A path forward

To reverse the downward trend, organisations such as TU Delft and VNO-NCW call for greater European cooperation. They advocate reducing bureaucracy and introducing more flexible funding.

The Dutch government also has plans. Its Digital Open Strategic Autonomy agenda aims to reduce the country’s technological dependence on nations such as China and the United States.