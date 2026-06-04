These six Dutch startups raised money in May

QuantWare raises €152 million for powerful quantum processors

QuantWare, the world’s largest supplier of quantum processors (QPUs), announced a €152 million Series B funding round. The company developed VIO-40K™, an architecture designed to create the world’s most powerful quantum processors.

The funding round is the largest Series B ever for a Dutch deep tech company and the largest for a quantum processor company. QuantWare will use the capital to fund, among other things, KiloFab, a Delft-based manufacturing facility for producing VIO-40K QPUs.

Eyeo raises €40 million for smaller, better cameras

Eyeo, a company developing a new generation of image sensor technology, landed €40 million. Their technology is based on nanophotonics. Whereas traditional color filters lose a significant portion of the incoming light, Eyeo’s technology captures virtually all of it. The system directs photons directly to the correct pixels, enabling cameras to perform better in low-light conditions and reproduce colors more accurately.

The funding round was led by Innovation Industries, with participation from existing investors imec.xpand, Invest-NL, QBIC, High-Tech Gründerfonds, and the Brabant Development Agency. With the new capital, Eyeo aims to expand its own engineering teams, strengthen partnerships with manufacturers, and accelerate the commercial rollout of its imaging technology.

Ditto raised €7.6 million to fund its AI for patients

Ditto, a company that developed an app to transcribe and summarize conversations with medical professionals, has raised €7.6 million for its European expansion. With the Ditto app, patients gain more control, clarity, and a better grasp of their care journey, while healthcare providers spend less time on repetition and follow-up questions.

Nearly 100,000 people have downloaded the app since its launch last summer. The Dutch Patient Federation supports the initiative, and health insurer Menzis is the first to recommend Ditto to all its policyholders. With the funding round, the company plans to expand abroad.

Energy asset optimizer Eddy Grid lands €7.5 million

Dutch energy technology startup Eddy Grid has closed a €7.5 million funding round. The startup develops smart algorithms that maximize returns for owners of solar farms, wind turbines, and battery systems by trading their energy output in real time on electricity markets. The technology also helps address grid congestion by using distributed batteries to absorb and release energy at the right moments, relieving pressure on the grid without costly infrastructure upgrades.

The round was filled almost entirely by existing investors, Graduate Ventures and Volve Capital, and values the company at more than 20 times its worth from just two years ago.

IO+ Archive New solutions for grid congestion: Eddy Grid raises € 1.5 million Energy storage and trading company Eddy Grid raised €1.5 million for its innovative grid congestion technology. Read More

Dutch biotech startup raises €3M to heal chronic lung disease

Dutch biotech company MimeCure has raised €3 million to accelerate the development of a new, potentially regenerative drug for chronic lung diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis. Approximately 500,000 people die from the condition each year.

MimeCure is developing a fundamentally new therapeutic approach focused on repairing lung tissue, rather than merely slowing further damage. The drug is based on MC002, an active fragment of the body's own protein, mimecan, and is administered by inhalation, allowing the active substance to be delivered directly to the lungs for the desired effect.

AI startup targeting fraud and crime secures €2.2 million

Dutch GovTech startup Avendar has closed a €2.2 million seed funding round to accelerate the development of its AI platform for criminal and fraud investigations.

Avendar builds end-to-end AI software that helps public institutions transform large volumes of fragmented data into actionable intelligence. Its platform automates data analysis and signal detection, allowing investigators to significantly reduce manual work while improving the speed, scale, and quality of their operations.