Ditto has raised $7.6 million to fund its AI for patients

Five million Dutch people walk out of the doctor’s office without understanding what was just said. Ditto, a free app designed to change that, announced today that it has raised €7.6 million for its European expansion. The funding round is led by Heal Capital, with participation from Optiverder and Rubio Impact Ventures.

Nearly 100,000 people have downloaded the app since its launch last summer. The Dutch Patient Federation supports the initiative, and health insurer Menzis is the first to recommend Ditto to all its policyholders. In late April, Ditto won the 2026 National Healthcare Innovation Award.

What did the doctor say again?

A conversation with a doctor is brief, and when faced with shocking news, the brain partially shuts down. What remains is uncertainty: patients who can’t explain what’s going on when they get home, family members who don’t know how to help. Ditto is the first app to solve this problem by addressing a patient’s needs using AI. With the Ditto app, patients gain more control, clarity, and a better grasp of their care journey, while healthcare providers spend less time on repetition and follow-up questions.

How it works

The patient records the consultation using the Ditto app or takes a photo of a doctor’s note. Within minutes, a clear summary appears, which can be translated into English, Turkish, or Arabic if desired. The summary can be reviewed at leisure and shared securely with family, without any central data storage.

Willemijn Verloop, co-founder of impact investor Rubio Impact Ventures: "Ditto taps into something millions of people recognize: walking out of the doctor’s office feeling uncertain about what the doctor actually said. Team Ditto has built a solution that truly puts the patient first and takes the burden off healthcare providers. I use the app myself when I accompany a close friend to the hospital. It’s always reassuring to be able to review the conversation together.“

”No patient should ever have to guess what was just said."

“We’re fundamentally turning healthcare thinking on its head: not from the institution’s perspective, but from the patient’s. Our ambition is for all Europeans to understand better their care journey during life’s most vulnerable moments. That should be as easy as opening Google Maps today, whereas in the past you struggled with a paper map held upside down on your lap,” says co-founder Tobias Polak.

Heal Capital is leading the investment round. Dr. Lucas Mittelmeier: “Hundreds of startups are building AI for doctors. Ditto is the first to build AI for the patient, and its traction proves that this is what the market demands. We believe this will become the European platform for how people navigate the healthcare system.”

Today’s investment will go toward European expansion and new features to support patients and their families: from asking the right questions before the appointment to a visual care journey that guides both patients and their families. Polak: “With Ditto, you take better care of yourself and your loved ones.”