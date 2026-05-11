Eyeo raises €40 million for smaller, better cameras

Eyeo announced today that it has raised 40 million euros in Series A funding. This brings the total investment in the company to 55 million euros. Eyeo is developing a new generation of image sensor technology based on nanophotonics. Whereas traditional color filters lose a significant portion of the incoming light, Eyeo’s technology captures virtually all of it. The system directs photons directly to the correct pixels, enabling cameras to perform better in low-light conditions and reproduce colors more accurately.

The technology works on existing CMOS sensor platforms and enables extremely small pixels without compromising image quality. As a result, the technology can be applied in compact cameras for smartphones, industrial systems, XR applications, and smart infrastructure, among others.

Eyeo is based at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven and also has a sensor design center in Antwerp. The funding round is led by Innovation Industries, with participation from existing investors imec.xpand, Invest-NL, QBIC, High-Tech Gründerfonds, and the Brabant Development Agency.

With the new capital, Eyeo aims to expand its own engineering teams, strengthen partnerships with manufacturers, and accelerate the commercial rollout of its imaging technology. In addition, the company is investing in a new generation of 3D-stacked CMOS image sensors and in the expansion of its chip design and system architecture teams.