QuantWare raises €152 million for powerful quantum processors

QuantWare, the world’s largest supplier of quantum processors (QPUs), announced today a €152 million Series B funding round. The round follows the launch of VIO-40K™, an architecture designed to create the world’s most powerful quantum processors. The funding round is the largest Series B ever for a Dutch deep tech company and the largest for a quantum processor company. QuantWare will use the capital to fund, among other things, KiloFab, a Delft-based manufacturing facility for producing VIO-40K QPUs.

QuantWare was founded by researchers from TU Delft and QuTech, and within five years has grown to become the world’s largest supplier of commercial quantum processors, producing QPUs on an industrial scale in the Netherlands.

Thanks to QuantWare’s patented VIO technology—a modular quantum processor architecture developed in Delft—the company can build the world’s most powerful quantum processors. QuantWare supplies customers in 20 countries worldwide. QuantWare’s customers include quantum computing companies, national technology institutes, and major tech companies. Because QuantWare supplies the global quantum industry, the Netherlands plays an important role in the global quantum value chain.

This oversubscribed Series B round includes new internationally renowned investors Intel Capital, In-Q-Tel, and ETF Partners, alongside existing investors FORWARD.one, Invest-NL Deep Tech Fund, InnovationQuarter Capital, Ground State Ventures, and Graduate Ventures.

‘A Dutch success story’

“QuantWare is a unique Dutch success story with global ambitions. They have the team, the technology, and the industrial production capacity to become the undisputed market leader in the quantum industry, which is one of the largest growth markets. As one of the first investors in QuantWare, we have supported that ambition since day one. With this round, QuantWare continues on the path to becoming one of the world’s leading technology companies,” said Robin van Boxsel, General Partner at FORWARD.one.

“As a global manufacturer of quantum processors, QuantWare is a crucial link in the international quantum computing value chain. By building Kilofab in the Netherlands, QuantWare is not only expanding its own industrial capacity but also strengthening the position of the Dutch ecosystem as a global hub for quantum technology. “QuantWare is vital to the Netherlands’ strategic autonomy and future earning potential,” said Yvonne Greeuw, Sr. Investment Manager, Invest-NL.

“QuantWare demonstrates how innovation from Delft can scale up into a company that is a global leader in a key technology. This Series B round allows the team to continue building a category-defining company,” said Rui Li, Associate Principal, Graduate Ventures.

“Quantum computers will help solve humanity’s greatest challenges, but only if they can be manufactured at an industrial scale. That is exactly what we are working on,” said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, CEO and co-founder of QuantWare. “KiloFab gives us the industrial production capacity to serve the global market with the most powerful quantum processors. We are incredibly proud to be able to do this from the Netherlands, thereby contributing to keeping the Netherlands prosperous, sustainable, and resilient.”