Energy asset optimizer Eddy Grid lands €7.5 million

Dutch energy technology startup Eddy Grid has closed a €7.5 million funding round, valuing the company at more than 20 times its worth from just two years ago. The round was filled almost entirely by existing investors, Graduate Ventures and Volve Capital.

Founded in Utrecht in 2023, Eddy Grid develops smart algorithms that maximize returns for owners of solar farms, wind turbines, and battery systems by trading their energy output in real time on electricity markets. The technology also helps address grid congestion — one of the most pressing bottlenecks in Europe's energy transition — by using distributed batteries to absorb and release energy at the right moments, relieving pressure on the grid without costly infrastructure upgrades.

Optimizing a complex energy system

The startup has come a long way since its €1.5 million seed round in early 2024, when it set out to build a decentralized battery network and expand its smart energy management platform. Since then, the team has grown from 16 to 60 people, passed the 500 MW under management threshold, and become the largest independent energy optimizer in the Netherlands. Its customers now collectively generate more electricity than the entire city of Utrecht consumes.

CEO and founder Sam Rohn points to growing complexity as the company's core opportunity: as solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries are increasingly combined behind a single grid connection, the algorithms required to optimize them become ever more sophisticated. "That complexity is precisely where our strength lies," he said.

With its German market entry now in preparation, Eddy Grid is projecting another tenfold increase in revenue in 2026. The new capital will primarily go toward strengthening the company's balance sheet as it scales to meet surging demand.