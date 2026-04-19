The week of IO+: Curiosity is the fuel

Sometimes progress does not begin with a business plan, but with a conversation. This week IO+ shows that innovation often arises in unexpected places: in a full hall with alumni, on a care ward that is getting stuck, in a classroom full of curious girls, or in the question of how Europe remains competitive in a world full of geopolitical pressure. From startup energy to healthcare technology and from AI to energy independence: this was the week of IO+.

Talk to strangers: every startup begins with curiosity

During the Alumni Startup Night in Eindhoven everything revolved around one theme: Curiosity Connects. Hundreds of former students of Eindhoven University of Technology, Tilburg University, JADS and TIAS School for Business and Society came together to listen to entrepreneurs who once sat in those same seats themselves. Their message was strikingly unanimous: innovation rarely begins behind a screen, but often in contact with others. Marijn van Aerle of Avendar said it succinctly: talk to strangers, that is where ideas with real impact arise.

The founders of Neople also showed how erratic entrepreneurship can be. Their original dream of a digital AI colleague turned out to be too big for its time. So they made it smaller, more concrete and more usable: a smart customer service bot. It was precisely that scaling back that made growth possible. A lesson many founders will recognize: first simplify, then scale up.

Perhaps even more important was the broader conclusion of the evening. Universities provide knowledge, talent and infrastructure, but real entrepreneurship, according to the speakers, is mainly learned by doing, failing and starting again. With the new Pre-seed XL Fund, North Brabant is now trying to better support that first vulnerable phase of startups. Curiosity thereby also gets capital behind it.

Read the report of the evening here.

But there was more.

The Titanic of healthcare

UMCG warns that healthcare is heading for an iceberg if nothing changes. Their answer: autonomous systems that relieve staff and make processes smarter. Not a luxury project, but a necessity.

Read more here.

Creativity in the AI era

Streaming platforms and generative AI are fundamentally changing the position of musicians. Who still earns from creativity, and who will soon own the music made by machines?

Read more here.

Smart beds and AI apps

At the Jaarbeurs, it became clear how fast healthcare innovation is moving. From smart beds to digital monitoring, technology is explicitly seeking out the patient.

Read more here.

Girls' Day opens doors

Across the Netherlands girls became acquainted with engineering and technology professions. Much needed, because the labour market of tomorrow asks for much more diverse talent.

Read more here.

The Netherlands independent? Search in its own soil

Can the Netherlands become less dependent on energy imports? Geothermal energy and other sources from its own soil are rapidly gaining strategic importance.

Read more here.

Brainport’s next test

Roger Dassen and Wayne Allan of ASML outlined a double assignment for Brainport: broaden and deepen at home, scale internationally toward Asia.

Read more here.

Beyond the chatbot

The next AI wave will not take place on your screen, but in the physical world. Robots, autonomous systems, and smart machines will become the real stress test for artificial intelligence.

Read more here.

Share this newsletter IO+ follows the future, step by step, breakthrough by breakthrough.

What this week shows: innovation is not an abstract story. It becomes visible in systems that are changing, from streets to hospitals. And that is exactly where technology makes the difference. In the meantime, help us by sharing this newsletter with colleagues and partners, and stay connected to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

A Daily Podcast

Or do you prefer to listen? A new episode of our daily podcast is ready for you every weekday at 6:30 AM. In it, our AI colleagues Oliver and Shelby discuss the two most interesting stories of the day. That makes IO+ Daily the perfect way to start your morning with optimistic news from the world of innovation and technology. See you tomorrow.

Our Other Newsletters

Thank you for reading this newsletter. But there’s more. Subscribing is easy — via the options on the IO+ homepage or simply by clicking one of the newsletters below:

Enjoy your Sunday, and don’t forget: a new episode of IO+ Daily will be waiting for you tomorrow morning at 6:30. Be prepared before you hop on your bike! 🚲

💡 Stay ahead of the innovations shaping tomorrow Follow IO+ for daily stories on technology, science, entrepreneurship and the systems that shape our future. 👉 https://ioplus.nl/en/posts

.