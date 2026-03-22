The IO+ Week: Chips, choices, and breakthroughs for Europe

🔬 The world of innovation never stands still, but this week we crossed several important thresholds. From photonics and chip machines to digital independence and medical breakthroughs: the same underlying current is visible everywhere. Technology is not only becoming smarter and more powerful, but also more strategic. Europe wants to be less dependent, industries are seeking sustainable solutions, and innovations are increasingly affecting our daily lives.

In this edition of IO+, we take you along this movement. From the factories of tomorrow to the questions of today: who determines our technology, and how do we use it?

💡 Photonics at a breakthrough point

AI and sensing are pushing chip technology into a new phase

Photonics is about to break out of its niche. The combination of AI, data centers, and advanced sensing technologies is driving explosive demand for faster and more energy-efficient chips.

👉 Read how light is enabling the next generation of technology

🎥 On an adventure with AI

What happens when you let ChatGPT decide your day?

An experiment in Nijmegen shows how AI is moving ever closer to our daily lives, not as an abstract tool, but as a concrete guide. Surprising, sometimes uncomfortable, and above all, revealing.

👉 See how AI can steer your choices (and what that says about autonomy)

🦿 Bionic foot restores freedom

New technology makes walking feel natural again

A breakthrough in medical technology: a bionic foot that makes movement feel almost natural. For amputees, this means not only mobility, but also independence and quality of life.

👉 Discover how technology and humans are increasingly merging

🧠 Imec takes the next step in chip technology

World’s most advanced chip machine now in use

Research center imec now operates one of the most advanced chip machines ever built. It paves the way for the next generation of semiconductors: crucial for AI, energy, and geopolitical independence.

👉 Read why this machine could put Europe ahead

⏱️ Time redefined

Chinese superclock achieves extreme precision

A new atomic clock deviates by just one second over 30 billion years. It may sound abstract, but such precision is essential for navigation, telecom, and science.

👉 Read all about the superclock

🌍 Europe looks for alternatives to X

New platforms focus on autonomy and values

Two European alternatives to X (Twitter) show that digital sovereignty is becoming increasingly important. Less dependence on Big Tech, more control over data and rules.

👉 These are the platforms Europe hopes will lead the way

⛽ Energy security under pressure

How Europe protects its fuel reserves

The energy crisis has made one thing clear: strategic reserves are no luxury. Europe is developing systems to safeguard supply security in an uncertain world.

👉 Read how energy policy is increasingly becoming technology policy

🧩 Protect your product? No, your strategy

Why IP is about how something works, not what it is

In his latest column, Marco Coolen explains why patents are not archives, but strategic instruments. The key is not the product itself, but the underlying mechanism.

👉 A must-read for every innovator

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