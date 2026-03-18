Imec receives most advanced chipmaking system

Today, imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in advanced semiconductor technologies, announces the arrival of the ASML EXE:5200 High NA EUV lithography system. This is the most advanced lithography tool available today. With this strategic milestone, imec gives partners early access to the next generation of chip-scaling technologies.

Chips smaller than 2 nanometers

The High NA EUV system works with advanced measurement and production tools, helping imec and its partners develop chips smaller than 2 nanometers with better performance for AI and high-performance computing.

Industry-relevant scale

Luc Van den hove, CEO of imec: “With the installation of the EXE:5200 High NA EUV lithography system into our 300mm cleanroom in Leuven (Belgium), we aim to bring these High NA EUV patterning technologies to an industry-relevant scale and to develop the next-generation High NA EUV patterning use cases. Its unmatched resolution, improved overlay performance, high throughput, and a new wafer stocker that improves process stability and throughput, will give our partners a decisive advantage in accelerating the development of sub-2nm chip technologies."

Strengthening Europe's position

He continues: “As an integral part of the EU funded NanoIC pilot line, the tool is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening Europe’s position as a leader in advanced semiconductor R&D in the decades to come.”

ASML and imec

Christophe Fouquet, CEO of ASML: “Imec’s installation of the EXE:5200 marks an important step into the ångström era. Together, we’re accelerating High NA EUV extendibility for the next generations of advanced memory and compute.”

Imec anticipates the EXE:5200 High NA EUV lithography system to be fully qualified by Q4 2026.