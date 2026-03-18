Imec receives most advanced chipmaking system
Imec announces the arrival of the world’s most advanced High NA EUV lithography system
Published on March 18, 2026
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Today, imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in advanced semiconductor technologies, announces the arrival of the ASML EXE:5200 High NA EUV lithography system. This is the most advanced lithography tool available today. With this strategic milestone, imec gives partners early access to the next generation of chip-scaling technologies.
Chips smaller than 2 nanometers
The High NA EUV system works with advanced measurement and production tools, helping imec and its partners develop chips smaller than 2 nanometers with better performance for AI and high-performance computing.
Industry-relevant scale
Luc Van den hove, CEO of imec: “With the installation of the EXE:5200 High NA EUV lithography system into our 300mm cleanroom in Leuven (Belgium), we aim to bring these High NA EUV patterning technologies to an industry-relevant scale and to develop the next-generation High NA EUV patterning use cases. Its unmatched resolution, improved overlay performance, high throughput, and a new wafer stocker that improves process stability and throughput, will give our partners a decisive advantage in accelerating the development of sub-2nm chip technologies."
Strengthening Europe's position
He continues: “As an integral part of the EU funded NanoIC pilot line, the tool is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening Europe’s position as a leader in advanced semiconductor R&D in the decades to come.”
ASML and imec
Christophe Fouquet, CEO of ASML: “Imec’s installation of the EXE:5200 marks an important step into the ångström era. Together, we’re accelerating High NA EUV extendibility for the next generations of advanced memory and compute.”
Imec anticipates the EXE:5200 High NA EUV lithography system to be fully qualified by Q4 2026.