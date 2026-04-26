The week of IO+: The Netherlands reinvented

Every Sunday, we look back at the most remarkable stories of the past week. This edition focuses on a country trying to reinvent itself. No longer only the land of windmills, tulips, and cheese, but increasingly a breeding ground for technology, design, science, and smart solutions.

In our main story, we examined how the Netherlands is working on a new international image. Fewer clichés, more substance. Less folklore, more innovative strength. From chip machines and water technology to healthcare, photonics, and sustainable energy: the Netherlands wants to be known worldwide as a place where solutions arise for major societal challenges. That new story also requires new symbols. Not a postcard image, but a credible narrative that fits this era.

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That search for a contemporary identity ran as a common thread through many stories this week. Because behind almost every subject lies the same question: how does the Netherlands remain relevant in a rapidly changing world? The answer increasingly seems to lie in cooperation, technology and courage.

Space travel requires cooperation

Dutch space ambitions can only become reality if companies, knowledge institutions and government move forward together. The sector is growing quickly, but fragmentation is lurking. Read more

Oil crisis accelerates electric mobility

New geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices are making Europe think again about dependence on fossil fuels. Electric driving therefore gains extra momentum. Read more

First commercial molten salt reactor

The Netherlands is taking a striking step in nuclear energy with plans for the first commercial molten salt reactor. A technology that must be safer, more flexible and future-proof. Read more

Climate as a security risk

A new center of TU Delft looks at climate change not only as an environmental problem, but also as a risk to security, stability and geopolitics. Read more

Retro-tech makes comeback

Old technologies are returning surprisingly. From vinyl to flip phones and analogue cameras: sometimes innovation also proves to be a matter of revaluation. Read more

Lungs repair themselves

Scientists took an important step in regenerative medicine: damaged lungs appear able to repair themselves better than thought. That opens perspectives for new treatments. Read more

Breakthrough in photonics

Researchers succeeded in generating UV light one hundred times as strongly on photonic chips. A promising development for sensors, medical applications and data technology. Read more

AI for logistical exceptions

Fizyr develops Vision AI that automates precisely the difficult exception situations in warehouses and logistics. In this way AI becomes practical where standard software often gets stuck. Read more

Energy policy under fire

The EU is taking measures against the energy crisis, but critics wonder whether the plans are moving fast enough and will have sufficient structural effect. Read more

And tomorrow: King’s Day at the flea market

Monday 27 April flea markets across the whole country will turn orange. IO+ already looked at how payments are changing there: less coins, more QR codes, Tikkies and smart payment solutions. Even on a blanket, innovation proves to be close by. Read more

Share this newsletter IO+ follows the future, step by step, breakthrough by breakthrough.

What this week shows: innovation is not an abstract story. It becomes visible in systems that are changing, from streets to hospitals. And that is exactly where technology makes the difference. In the meantime, help us by sharing this newsletter with colleagues and partners, and stay connected to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

A Daily Podcast

Or do you prefer to listen? A new episode of our daily podcast is ready for you every weekday at 6:30 AM. In it, our AI colleagues Oliver and Shelby discuss the two most interesting stories of the day. That makes IO+ Daily the perfect way to start your morning with optimistic news from the world of innovation and technology. See you tomorrow.

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