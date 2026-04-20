Europe's EV sales surge 51% driven by the energy crisis

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations soared by 51% in March across 15 European key markets amid the renewed conflict in the Middle East, putting oil dependence in the spotlight. According to new data published by New Automotive and E-Mobility Europe, 224,000 new electric passenger cars were registered in March, accounting for 22% of sales across tracked markets.

The analysis, which aggregates figures from 15 European markets, notes that 500,000 new EVs were registered in the EU, a 33.5% increase over the same period of 2025.

Chris Heron, Secretary-General of E-Mobility Europe, said: “March’s surge in electric car sales is one of Europe’s biggest recent gains in energy security, in a month when oil dependence has become a real vulnerability. Across the EU’s major markets, EV sales are growing at rates above 40%, marking a clear step change, not statistical noise. That translates into half a million electric cars registered so far this year, cutting roughly two million barrels of oil demand annually.”

Growth across all larger markets

BEV registrations accelerated across every major EU market in the first quarter of 2026. Europe's five largest countries - Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland – all recorded BEV growth above 40% year-to-date.

In Italy, EV registrations rose 65% year-to-date, as BEV market share reached 8.6% in March.

The introduction of new incentives pushed sales in Germany, too, where one in four cars sold was fully electric.

The social leasing scheme boosted French BEV registration, achieving a 28% market share.

Nordic countries remain at the forefront. Over three on four cars sold in Denmark in March were fully electric. Finland reached a 50% market share, as Norway remains the global benchmark with BEV being 98.4% of new car registrations.

Energy security concerns push the change

The data comes at a moment when Europe’s dependence on imported oil is under renewed political scrutiny. Analysts and policymakers have increasingly pointed to the transport sector’s reliance on fossil fuels as a structural vulnerability. March’s figures suggest that consumers and fleets are already accelerating their decisions to switch to electric, even before impacts from the ongoing oil crisis are fully reflected in data.

Ben Nelmes, CEO of New Automotive, said: “These numbers tell a story about more than the car market. Every electric vehicle registered means Europe is less reliant on imported oil. At a time when energy security has moved to the top of the political agenda, the EV transition is delivering real and measurable resilience. The pace of change we’re now seeing across major European markets - including countries like Italy and Poland that were slower to start - suggests the transition has entered a new phase.”