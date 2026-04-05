The IO+ Week: People are the engine and the fuel

The future of Brainport is not determined by technology alone, but by the people who build it. That was the central message of Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem during the Common Ground for Innovation Awards at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven, last Monday.

In a world in which geopolitical tensions are rising and technological competition is becoming increasingly sharp, one question is central: can Europe turn its innovation power into lasting impact? According to Dijsselbloem, the answer does not lie in even more technology, but in collaboration, focus, and above all, in talent.

Brainport now counts some 7,000 tech companies and accounts for nearly half of the region's employment. That success is built on the well-known triple helix model of collaboration between companies, knowledge institutions, and government. But that formula alone is no longer sufficient. The real bottleneck lies elsewhere: in people.

Common Ground for Innovation Awards 2026 - Jeroen Dijsselbloem

“Talent is the number one issue. People are the fuel for innovation,” said Dijsselbloem. With that, the discussion fundamentally shifts. Innovation policy is no longer only about R&D and investments, but just as much about housing, accessibility, and social cohesion. Because without those preconditions, talent does not stay, and without talent, growth stalls.

At the same time, the challenge is growing. Europe must position itself between the power of American platforms and the dominance of Chinese production. That requires targeted investments in key technologies such as AI, energy, and photonics, as well as the ability to actually scale innovations. That is precisely where a weakness still lies.

The message from Eindhoven is therefore clear and urgent: technology determines the direction, but people determine the speed. And ultimately, the success. “We need to build a new community as we go along,” said the mayor.

Read his full story here.

Common Ground for Innovation Awards 2026 - Jeroen Dijsselbloem

Photonics or playgrounds: innovation starts with people

During the same awards where Dijsselbloem spoke, another line became visible: technology alone makes no difference. Whether it concerns photonic chips or educational initiatives for children, impact only arises when people are involved. Innovation increasingly proves to be a social process, not a technical endpoint.

Read more here

From lab to life: autonomy economy is getting closer

At the Nationaal Congres Autonomous Systems (NCAS’26), it became clear how quickly AI-driven systems are making the step from experiment to application. From industry to healthcare: autonomous systems are not only changing processes, but entire economic structures. The key lies in collaboration across the entire chain – from education to industry – to actually realize that acceleration.

Read more here

Wind without blades: innovation for a new energy system

A striking concept: wind energy without rotating blades. This new generation of installations responds to a growing problem – resistance to traditional wind turbines. Innovation here shifts from purely technical optimization to societal acceptance, a theme that is becoming increasingly decisive in the energy transition.

Read more here

© Vortex Bladeless

50% time savings with GenAI – but at what cost?

Generative AI can dramatically increase productivity: up to 50% time savings in some knowledge professions. But this is accompanied by growing tension. What does this mean for quality, autonomy and energy consumption? The discussion is shifting from ‘what is possible?’ to ‘what do we want to happen?’

Read more here

Beyond ChatGPT: Europe prepares for the next AI wave

Europe is fully committing to a new generation of AI that goes beyond chatbots. Think of systems that perform physical tasks or solve complex engineering problems. With billions in investments and a strong deep-tech base, the continent is trying to claim its own position in this next phase of AI.

Read more here

Charging stations along the runway: infrastructure for the aviation of tomorrow

Electric aviation requires entirely new infrastructure, writes professor and columnist Maarten Steinbuch. Not only in the air, but precisely on the ground. Ideas such as charging networks along runways show that innovation in mobility is increasingly becoming a system issue in which energy, logistics and technology come together.

Read more here

Share this newsletter IO+ follows the future—step by step, breakthrough by breakthrough.

What this week shows: innovation is not an abstract story. It becomes visible in systems that are changing, from streets to hospitals. And that is exactly where technology makes the difference. In the meantime, help us by sharing this newsletter with colleagues and partners, and stay connected together to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

A Daily Podcast

Or do you prefer to listen? A new episode of our daily podcast is ready for you every weekday at 6:30 AM. In it, our AI colleagues Oliver and Shelby discuss the two most interesting stories of the day. That makes IO+ Daily the perfect way to start your morning with optimistic news from the world of innovation and technology. See you tomorrow.

Our Other Newsletters

Thank you for reading this newsletter. But there’s more. Subscribing is easy — via the options on the IO+ homepage or simply by clicking one of the newsletters below:

Enjoy your Sunday, and don’t forget: a new episode of IO+ Daily will be waiting for you tomorrow morning at 6:30. Be prepared before you hop on your bike! 🚲

💡 Stay ahead of the innovations shaping tomorrow Follow IO+ for daily stories on technology, science, entrepreneurship and the systems that shape our future. 👉 https://ioplus.nl/en/posts

.