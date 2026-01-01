IO+ Week: Europe at a crossroads: AI, deeptech, industry, schools

Across Europe, the debate about technology, industry, and innovation is intensifying. New AI labs are emerging, deep-tech startups are scaling, and researchers are pushing the boundaries of science, from photonic chips to materials discovered by artificial intelligence. At the same time, fundamental questions are being raised about industrial policy, education, and how Europe can strengthen its technological sovereignty.

At IO+ this week, those themes appeared again and again. New global startup data reveals how innovation ecosystems actually work. European researchers and companies are building the foundations of future industries. But there are also warnings, from scientists questioning industrial subsidies to experts warning that an economy cannot thrive if housing development outpaces space for business.

Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss.

🌍 OECD launches database tracking 4.5 million startups

Understanding how startups emerge and grow has always been difficult. The OECD hopes to change that with a massive new dataset tracking nearly 4.5 million startups worldwide. The database integrates information on funding rounds, founders, patents, trademarks, and company performance, offering policymakers and researchers an unprecedented view of global entrepreneurial ecosystems.

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🤖 Europe vs Silicon Valley: LeCun’s AI lab aims to build an alternative ecosystem

The global AI race is not just about companies—it’s also about continents. AI pioneer Yann LeCun is helping launch a new research initiative designed to strengthen Europe’s position in artificial intelligence. The project focuses on next-generation AI models that move beyond today’s generative systems, aiming to create a distinct European approach to AI research.

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☀️ Perovion targets roll-to-roll factory for flexible solar cells

With the launch of Perovion Technologies, TNO is bringing more than a decade of perovskite solar research closer to industrial production. The technology enables lightweight, flexible solar cells that can be manufactured using roll-to-roll production, similar to printing newspapers. The company aims to build a large-scale factory in the Netherlands by 2030.

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🧠 New national coalition pushes next step toward energy-efficient AI

Artificial intelligence is becoming more powerful—but also more energy-intensive. A new national coalition in the Netherlands aims to change that by accelerating neuromorphic computing. Inspired by the human brain, these architectures could reduce energy consumption in AI systems by factors ranging from ten to potentially a thousand.

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🏭 117 scientists urge Dutch government not to subsidize Tata Steel

A group of 117 scientists has called on the Dutch government to withhold subsidies for Tata Steel unless stronger guarantees are provided for public health and environmental protection. The debate highlights the difficult balance between maintaining industrial competitiveness and protecting communities and ecosystems.

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💰 Wennink: Europe should use its savings to invest in technology

Former ASML CEO Peter Wennink argues that Europe should mobilize part of its enormous pool of private savings to finance strategic technology investments. According to Wennink, stronger long-term investments are essential if Europe wants to remain competitive in areas such as semiconductors, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

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🔬 Construction begins on the first industrial photonic chip factory

Europe’s photonics sector is moving from research to manufacturing. Construction has started on the first industrial-scale factory for photonic chips. Unlike traditional electronic chips, photonic chips use light to process information—offering major advantages in speed and energy efficiency for applications such as data communication, sensing and AI.

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🧪 AI-designed materials push the boundaries of physics

Artificial intelligence is increasingly used to design entirely new materials. In some cases, AI systems discover structures with properties that appear to challenge conventional physical models. Researchers believe this approach could accelerate breakthroughs in energy systems, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

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📚 “Miles wide, inches deep”: criticism of Dutch education

Around one-third of Dutch 15-year-olds read below the basic level. According to OECD education expert Andreas Schleicher, this is not just an educational issue—it is a threat to productivity, democracy, and social cohesion. Our article, based on a podcast by NRC, explores how a system that appears efficient on the surface can still produce worrying outcomes.

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🏙 “No housing without jobs”: warning for the Brainport region

The rapid growth of the Brainport Eindhoven region raises a critical question: where will all those new residents work? Urban transformation expert Cees-Jan Pen warns that regional debates focus too heavily on housing construction, while space for economic activity is increasingly under pressure.

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