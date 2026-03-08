IO+ Week: AI chips, talent and the search for innovation engines

Europe wants to become less dependent on American and Asian technology. But anyone following this week’s innovation news will see that technological sovereignty is not only about new chips or AI models. It is just as much about talent, education, and ecosystems.

The demand for technical professionals is growing rapidly, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors and digital technology. This is forcing companies, governments, and educational institutions to explore new pathways, from accelerated ICT programs to initiatives that bring new talent into the tech sector.

At the same time, cities and governments are experimenting with new ways to accelerate innovation, for example, by becoming the first customers for startups.

These were four stories that stood out this week.

Europe searches for its own position in the AI chip market

New generations of specialized chips are expected to strengthen Europe’s position in the global AI race. Rather than competing with the hyperscale data centers of American tech giants, European chip developers are focusing mainly on applications at the edge of the network: robots, vehicles and industrial systems. Read more here.

Asylum seekers trained for jobs in the chip industry

More than 230 asylum seekers in Eindhoven have started a training program aimed at preparing them for work in the microchip industry. Participants begin with language training and sector-specific terminology before moving on to technical modules. The goal: sustainable access to jobs in the rapidly growing microchip sector. Read more here.

Can we send solar energy from space to Earth?

Energy from space? In the 1940s it was a famous science fiction dream of Isaac Asimov. Since the 1970s, numerous more serious concepts have been developed. Yet a working solution has never materialized. Still, the idea of harnessing the far more powerful sunlight outside Earth’s atmosphere continues to fascinate researchers. The wait for a breakthrough may soon be over. Read more here.

RIFT raises €114 million for energy from iron

RIFT, a spin-off from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), has raised €113.8 million to scale up its CO₂-free iron fuel technology. With this funding, the company moves from pilot projects to market introduction, positioning iron fuel as a serious strategic energy option for European industry. Read more here.

