☀️ The Week of IO+: The sun as a system test

Sometimes it helps to take a thought experiment seriously. What if we powered the Netherlands entirely on solar energy? No gas, no wind, just sun and batteries. It sounds provocative, but that’s exactly what makes it interesting. In our main article this week, we ran the numbers. Not to prove that it can be done, but to understand where the friction lies.

The conclusion is as simple as it is uncomfortable: yes, it’s possible, but only if you are willing to radically redesign the country. In winter, you would need 6 to 8 times more solar panels than today, covering thousands of square kilometers. That means space, a lot of space. And that’s where it gets complicated in a country where every square meter is already claimed.

And yet, that’s not the real lesson. The real insight lies in the systems thinking that this kind of exercise forces upon us. Energy is not just a sum of sources, but an interplay of production, storage, infrastructure, and behavior. We already see this today: even as renewable generation grows, energy is lost because we cannot store or transport it effectively.

For me, that may be the key takeaway of this week: the future will not be determined by a single technology, not solar, not AI, not chips. But by how we build systems that allow all these technologies to work together. Real innovation lies in connection.

Read the full thought experiment on solar energy here

🌍 Europe must choose: at the table or on the menu

In Drachten, TNO set the tone for a broader discussion: technology has long since become geopolitical. According to Christa Hooijer, Europe faces an existential choice: build autonomous systems itself, or become dependent on others. In a world where standards compete, and collaboration is no longer a given, technology literally determines whether you participate or fall behind.

Read the full story here

🏛️ Wennink: relevance over autonomy

In the Dutch Parliament, Peter Wennink pointed to another critical issue. Not autonomy, but relevance should be central. The Netherlands does not need to do everything itself, but it must be indispensable in global value chains. Right now, key preconditions are missing, from infrastructure to capital, causing innovation to stall before it can make an impact.

Read the full story here

🔬 Eindhoven as a hub in the future of chips

A Swedish startup shows what that relevance can look like. AlixLabs is bringing a new chip manufacturing technology to Eindhoven in partnership with VDL ETG. The promise: less complex and less energy-intensive production processes. It once again highlights the region's strength as a place where fundamental innovation and industrial scaling converge.

Read the full story here

🤝 Knowledge sharing as a silent accelerator

Finally, a less visible but crucial engine of innovation: knowledge sharing. Behind inclusive innovation, there is often no single breakthrough, but a network of people and organizations sharing and combining insights. That is where scale, and ultimately impact, emerges.

Read the full story here

Share this newsletter IO+ follows the future, step by step, breakthrough by breakthrough.

What this week shows: innovation is not an abstract story. It becomes visible in systems that are changing, from streets to hospitals. And that is exactly where technology makes the difference. In the meantime, help us by sharing this newsletter with colleagues and partners, and stay connected to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

A Daily Podcast

Or do you prefer to listen? A new episode of our daily podcast is ready for you every weekday at 6:30 AM. In it, our AI colleagues Oliver and Shelby discuss the two most interesting stories of the day. That makes IO+ Daily the perfect way to start your morning with optimistic news from the world of innovation and technology. See you tomorrow.

Our Other Newsletters

Thank you for reading this newsletter. But there’s more. Subscribing is easy — via the options on the IO+ homepage or simply by clicking one of the newsletters below:

Enjoy your Sunday, and don’t forget: a new episode of IO+ Daily will be waiting for you tomorrow morning at 6:30. Be prepared before you hop on your bike! 🚲

💡 Stay ahead of the innovations shaping tomorrow Follow IO+ for daily stories on technology, science, entrepreneurship and the systems that shape our future. 👉 https://ioplus.nl/en/posts

.