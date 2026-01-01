Knowledge sharing: the hidden engine behind inclusive innovation

Innovation often focuses on technology and talent. But according to keynote speaker Michael Houben, the real bottleneck sits elsewhere: organizations are still struggling to share what they already know. At the Common Ground for Innovation event by iBuilt, Houben made a clear case: without effective knowledge sharing, innovation slows down, costs rise and inclusion remains out of reach.

From connected ecosystems to “frozen islands”

Houben contrasted two realities. In theory, organizations are “green islands” where knowledge flows freely between teams and individuals. In practice, many resemble “frozen islands,” where knowledge gets stuck in silos, documents or individual experts.

He encountered this firsthand in industry, from automotive to wind energy, working with teams spread across Europe and Asia. The pattern was always the same: different teams, different ways of working, and limited exchange of knowledge.

Common Ground for Innovation Awards 2026 - Michael Houben

His conclusion: knowledge sharing is not a sector-specific issue, but a universal one.

The cost of not sharing

When knowledge doesn’t flow, organizations enter what Houben calls a “knowledge drain spiral.” Employees spend time searching for information, reinvent existing solutions and repeat past mistakes. Deadlines slip, frustration grows, and eventually key people leave, taking their knowledge with them.

The impact is tangible. Just searching for information can cost 4–5% in productivity. Losing experienced specialists can cost hundreds of thousands of euros.

And the problem grows with scale. Once teams exceed 10–12 people, informal knowledge sharing breaks down. Without structure, complexity quickly overwhelms collaboration.

The “knowledge rocket”

Houben’s solution is a simple but structured model: the “knowledge rocket,” built on four steps:

Identify knowledge – know your key expertise areas and who holds them Capture knowledge – document it, preferably starting simple (e.g. checklists) Transfer knowledge – ensure people actually use it (not just receive it) Update knowledge – keep it relevant in a fast-changing world

Common Ground for Innovation Awards 2026 - Michael Houben

The biggest gap, he argued, is in step three. Organizations document extensively, but fail to make knowledge usable. His practical advice: start small. Use Q&A sessions instead of complex trainings. Capture essentials before writing long documents. And rethink “lessons learned” by also focusing on what worked well.

Inclusion starts with access to knowledge

For Houben, the link to inclusive innovation is direct.

When knowledge is visible and shared, more people can contribute to decisions. He introduced the concept of “knowledge captains”: experts whose role should be recognized and embedded in decision-making.

Knowledge sharing also bridges cultures. In global teams, he observed that people may differ in background, but share a common drive to learn and exchange knowledge. That makes it a powerful unifier.

And finally, it enables autonomy. Employees who have access to knowledge can work independently and confidently, one of the strongest drivers of motivation.

From local teams to global collaboration

Houben illustrated this with a concrete example. In one organization, all key experts were initially based in Belgium. But within a few years of structuring knowledge sharing, new “knowledge captains” emerged in India and China. The result: a truly global team, able to collaborate across borders and contribute more equally.

Houben’s message was straightforward: knowledge sharing is not a tool, but infrastructure. Without it, organizations lose time, talent and opportunities. With it, they unlock better collaboration, stronger teams and more inclusive innovation.