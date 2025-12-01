Meet 5 Dutch startups that landed funding in November

Sustainable leather startup Qorium bags €22 million

The biotech startup Qorium has raised €22 million. The company, hailing from Maastricht, develops a sustainable alternative to leather. Starting with a cow cell sample, the firm’s technology can produce high-quality leather with minimal waste, addressing the many environmental concerns associated with traditional leather production.

Qorium is targeting the luxury, automotive, and consumer goods industries. The Series A funding round attracted several key investors, including Invest-NL, LIOF, Brightlands Venture Partners, and Sofinnova Partners. Invest-NL is contributing €10 million to this round. This investment will enable Qorium to expand its facilities, install larger bioreactor systems, and scale up production to serve its customers.

$17.2 million for food product innovation startup AKA Foods

AKA Foods announced that it raised $17.2 million to launch its AI-driven food product innovation platform. Called AKA Studio, the system enables food companies to reduce product development time while improving productivity and profitability. The platform integrates a company’s knowledge, sensory data, and research into a single system.

Unlike generic AI models, AKA Studio uses a unique 'language for food' to connect with diverse data sources and generate actionable insights. In this way, it integrates relevant information such as texture, aroma, and taste, making ingredient formulation easier. This funding round will help the Amsterdam-headquartered organization expand globally.

Greenhouse robots startup Saia Agrobotics raises €10 million

Wageningen-based startup SAIA Agrobotics secured €10 million for its greenhouse robot. The company, a leader in greenhouse automation, has developed a disruptive robotic harvesting solution. In fact, the robot no longer enters the greenhouse, but the plants come to the robot. In this way, the machine has easier access to the plant.

This technology enables the entire greenhouse to be automated. The financing round was led by Check24 Impact, in collaboration with the European Innovation Council and existing investors Navus Ventures and Oost NL.

Safety robots company ExRobotics secures €7 million

Delft-based ExRobotics, a company developing explosion-proof autonomous robots for the energy and petrochemical industries, has closed the first tranche of a €7 million growth capital round. The organization is developing robots for use in hazardous environments, particularly in potentially explosive environments.

These robots are equipped for autonomous navigation, tilting/zooming cameras, and various optical, thermal, and acoustic cameras for comprehensive inspections. The recent investment round was spearheaded by FORWARD.one, a venture capital firm specializing in industrial technology, with continued support from Rotterdam Port Fund.

AI startup streamlining construction projects receives €2 million

Struck, an Amsterdam-based startup, has raised €2 million in seed funding to accelerate construction through AI. The company has developed a compliance and design-check platform to fast-track construction projects. Struck aims to remove regulatory complexity constraining green construction projects.

The platform offers a comprehensive library of building regulations providing answers in seconds. The €2 million seed funding round was led by Value Factory Ventures, with additional contributions from Antler and several business angels with expertise in construction and real estate.



