Your patent portfolio is not a filing cabinet

A patent portfolio can sometimes sound like something you build up and then neatly file away. But anyone who thinks patents are meant to gather dust is missing their real value. A well-constructed portfolio is not an archive — it’s a toolbox. And it’s one you should open regularly.

Every patent you own should add value to your business. Not necessarily today, but at some point down the line. That’s why it makes sense to periodically take a critical look at what you have and whether you still need it.

Marco Coolen, photo © Bart van Overbeeke

Five simple questions for every patent application

Use this short checklist to get things back in order:

Does it keep competitors at bay? If your patent forces others to adjust their plans, you’re holding a strategic advantage. Definitely not one to give up lightly. Does it strengthen your negotiating position? You may not use the patent yourself, but it could be essential in negotiations with other parties, for cross-licensing, access to technology, or reducing legal risks. Does it generate licensing revenue? Then it’s a no-brainer. If a patent generates revenue, it’s worth protecting. Does it help attract investors? Even a dormant patent can add value if it strengthens your pitch. Investors like certainty and appreciate a well-protected knowledge position. Could it be valuable to someone else? Sometimes a patent lies dormant in your drawer but could thrive elsewhere. Think spin-offs, licensing deals, or even a sale. What’s ballast for you might be a key asset for someone else.

No to all of the above? Then it may be time to let go

If you go through all the questions and the answer is “no” every time, the next question is obvious: why keep it? Every patent comes with costs — annual maintenance fees, administrative work, and sometimes legal risks. If it delivers no value, letting go can be a form of good entrepreneurship.

For SMEs with one or two patents, this analysis may be overkill; the costs of the discussion may outweigh the savings. But for larger companies with dozens or even hundreds of patents, cleaning up the portfolio is a strategic move. It creates room, reduces costs, and sharpens focus.

Keep your toolbox in shape

A patent portfolio should never become a museum. It’s a set of tools to strengthen your position, negotiate, and grow. And just like with fundamental tools, if you haven’t used something in years, it may be time to let it go.

Not to cut costs, but to become stronger. Making space is a strategy in itself.