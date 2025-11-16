What exactly is a patent? And why would you want one?

A patent sounds complicated, but the idea is surprisingly simple: you share your secret and get something in return. It is an exchange between you and society. You explain exactly how your innovation works, and in return, you get the exclusive right to use, produce, or sell that invention for up to twenty years.

That right is powerful. Imagine you have developed something new. Something that is smarter, faster, or cheaper than what was already available. Without protection, competitors with larger budgets could copy your idea and surpass you in no time. A patent prevents that. It gives you room to grow without anyone simply running off with your invention.

But how does it work exactly?

It starts with openness. You have to describe your idea in detail. Not just what it does, but especially how it works. That may sound scary; after all, you are sharing your crown jewels. But there is something in return: exclusivity. You get a temporary monopoly on your innovation. A kind of ‘prohibition right’ that allows you to stop others.

And don't worry: your invention will not be made public immediately. You will be granted 18 months of ‘confidentiality’. During that period, you can continue to develop your invention, look for partners, and test whether it is successful, all without the world knowing what you have come up with.

A patent is more than protection

In addition to shielding you from competition, a patent also offers financial benefits. It is an asset, just like real estate or a machine. You can sell it, license it, or use it as collateral for financing.

Many entrepreneurs forget that a good patent makes their company more valuable. Not only in the eyes of investors, but also in the event of acquisitions or strategic partnerships. It shows that you are serious about your innovation.

Series The World of Patents Every Sunday, Marco Coolen shares his insights from the world of patents. Read the entire series here. View series

Is it always a tangible product? Certainly not

A patent can also protect a method or process. Think of a new method of production, or a technical solution to a practical problem.

What can't you patent? Ideas without technical details, scientific theories, or artistic creations; there are other forms of protection for these.

In summary, a patent is movable property

You can transfer, sell, lend, or trade it. You may not see it on your balance sheet, but it does represent value. Often even more than you might initially think.

So the next time you ask yourself, “Is this something worth protecting?”, think about what a patent really is: not a paper hassle, but a strategic tool. An investment in your innovation. And above all: a lever for your future.