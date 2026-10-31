TNO, Perovion and Toyo Seikan Group join forces in perovskite

TNO, Perovion Technologies, and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings have agreed to further advance their joint development of lightweight, flexible perovskite solar cells for industrial use. To mark this milestone, they held a signing ceremony at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Japan. Perovion is a former winner of the Gerard & Anton Award.

The three organisations have been working together on technology development and exploring opportunities to apply and industrialise next-generation solar cells. They have now aligned on the direction and roadmap for their future joint development activities and signed a Statement of Intent.

Through this agreement, the parties aim to accelerate efforts to apply and industrialise flexible solar cells by combining advanced perovskite solar technology from the Netherlands with Toyo Seikan Group Holdings' materials technologies and materials-related expertise in manufacturing and module integration. "By combining Perovion’s flexible roll-to-roll perovskite technology with Toyo Seikan’s expertise in advanced encapsulation materials, we are taking an important step towards the commercialisation of a new generation of lightweight, flexible solar panels", said Stefan van de Beek, CEO of Perovion Technologies.

Next-Generation flexible solar cells

Perovskite solar cells are among the most promising next-generation solar technologies, with the potential to be thin, lightweight and flexible. These characteristics open up new possibilities for solar power generation, including applications in locations where conventional glass-based silicon solar panels are unsuitable or difficult to deploy.

At the same time, widespread deployment requires addressing a range of technical challenges, including improvements in performance and durability, as well as manufacturing processes, materials, and module technologies designed for future mass production.

Perovion Technologies is working toward the practical application and industrialisation of flexible perovskite solar cells based on flexible perovskite solar cell technology developed at TNO and scalable roll-to-roll manufacturing technology.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings will leverage its expertise and know-how in the development of advanced functional materials cultivated under its MiraNeo® brand to advance technology development toward the practical application and industrialisation of flexible perovskite solar cells.

TNO remains closely involved as a technology and R&D partner, supporting further technology development and scale-up of perovskite solar cell technology. By bringing together their complementary capabilities, the three organisations will jointly advance the technologies required for the practical application of flexible perovskite solar cells.

Tjark-Tjin-A-Tsoi, CEO of TNO: "Dutch technological expertise and Japanese industrial know-how make a powerful combination. By connecting Perovion’s technology with Toyo Seikan’s expertise and market knowledge, we are bringing flexible perovskite solar technology closer to large-scale deployment and the international market."