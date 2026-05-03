The week of IO+: (Yet another) breakthrough in solar energy

Every Sunday we look back at the most important stories of the past week. This edition revolves around a technology that has been announced for years as “the next step,” but now truly seems to be breaking through: perovskite solar cells.

The promise of perovskite is great. This new generation of solar cells is not only cheaper to produce than traditional silicon variants, but also more flexible and potentially more efficient. As classical solar panels reach their physical limits, perovskite opens the door to lighter, bendable applications, from facades to vehicles. With that, solar energy shifts from a static solution to an integrated part of our built environment.

Yet the story is not a simple victory of new technology over old. The biggest challenge lies in the stability and lifespan of perovskite cells. It is precisely there that intense work is now being done worldwide, also in the Netherlands. Researchers and companies are working to reduce the material's vulnerability without compromising its advantages. That is increasingly succeeding, and that explains why investments and pilot projects are increasing at a rapid pace.

What makes this development extra interesting is the geopolitical dimension. Europe is seeking ways to reduce its dependence on Asian solar panel production. Perovskite could play a strategic role in this because the production chain has not yet been fully “claimed” by existing market leaders.

So the question is no longer whether perovskite will play a role, but how quickly and at what scale. If the current breakthroughs continue, this technology could fundamentally change the energy landscape and give Europe a new opportunity to take a leading position.

Read more:

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/perovskiet-zonnecellen-de-volgende-grote-doorbraak

But there was much more of interest

The battle between media and Big Tech over AI reaches a new peak in Germany. Publishers are resisting the use of their content for AI training without compensation. The conflict touches the core of journalistic independence and the revenue model of news.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/media-vs-big-tech-strijd-om-ai-overleving-laait-op-in-duitsland

The share price of ASML is under pressure after the decision by TSMC to order new high-NA EUV machines later. The postponement shows the tension between technological ambition and economic reality.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/druk-op-beurskoers-asml-door-uitstel-bestelling-van-tsmc

The ETpathfinder in Maastricht is growing into a permanent European research center. With this, the Netherlands strengthens its position in the development of the Einstein Telescope and in fundamental gravitational research.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/etpathfinder-wordt-permanent-europees-onderzoekscentrum

Residents see opportunities in heat networks, but also significant barriers. Research by TNO shows that uncertainty about costs and impact weighs at least as heavily as sustainability. Acceptance remains crucial for the energy transition.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/tno-onderzoek-bewoners-zien-kansen-en-drempels-bij-warmtenetten

The Dutch approach to systems engineering proves to be internationally successful. By approaching complex systems integrally, companies manage to limit risks and accelerate innovation — an important asset in high-tech sectors.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/de-nederlandse-benadering-van-systems-engineering-is-succesvol

Neuromorphic technology receives a boost of 30 million euros. This brain-inspired way of computing can lead to more energy-efficient and faster AI systems, and is seen as an important next step in chip development.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/hersengnspireerd-computing-krijgt-30m-nederlandse-boost

© Pexels

The Netherlands concludes a striking cloud deal with the IT branch of Lidl. The collaboration shows how European players are searching for alternatives to American hyperscalers, with more focus on data sovereignty.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/waarom-nederland-een-clouddeal-sloot-met-de-it-tak-van-lidl

A relatively unknown metal could become the next lithium hype. Due to the growing demand for batteries, worldwide interest is emerging in alternative raw materials and new supply chains.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/dit-onbekende-metaal-kan-de-volgende-lithium-hype-worden

Startups and corporates must collaborate more closely to strengthen Europe’s economy. The combination of speed and scale can make the difference, but requires better alignment of culture, processes, and interests.

https://ioplus.nl/nl/posts/hoe-startups-en-corporates-europas-economie-kunnen-aandrijven

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What this week shows: innovation is not an abstract story. It becomes visible in systems that are changing, from streets to hospitals. And that is exactly where technology makes the difference. In the meantime, help us by sharing this newsletter with colleagues and partners, and stay connected to tomorrow’s ecosystem.

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