The hardest innovation comes after success

Most entrepreneurs dream of it.

Developing a product that becomes so successful it sets the global standard. A technology that remains relevant for decades, conquers markets, and generates billions in revenue. But what happens after that?

That might just be a much more interesting question.

Take Gore-Tex. The story begins in 1969, when Robert Gore stretched a piece of PTFE much harder than he intended. According to conventional logic, the material should have broken. Instead, something unexpected happened: a porous structure that kept water out but allowed water vapor to pass through.

A failed experiment. Or so it seemed at the time. Later, that same “mistake” grew into one of the most successful material innovations of the past century. Gore-Tex became synonymous with high-quality rainwear, mountaineering gear, and technical textiles. A brand that virtually everyone knows and a technology that provided a massive competitive edge for years.

For many companies, that would be the ultimate goal. Success achieved. Mission accomplished. But innovation rarely works that way.

Because decades later, the world changed. The discussion surrounding PFAS, environmental impact, and sustainability became increasingly prominent. Materials that were once judged primarily on performance were now also evaluated based on their ecological footprint.

And suddenly, a new problem arose. Not because Gore-Tex is technically inadequate, but because the context had changed. This is a challenge that many successful companies face sooner or later. The market shifts. Regulations change. Customers begin to demand different things. What was an advantage yesterday may become a question mark tomorrow.

It is precisely at that moment that it becomes clear whether an organization is truly innovative.

In 2017, Gore announced it was working on new membranes and more sustainable alternatives. This may have marked the start of an innovation process even more difficult than the original invention of Gore-Tex itself. Because the first time, you’re building something new. The second time, you have to replace something that still works. That sounds subtle, but the difference is enormous.

When a product fails, everyone understands why you need to innovate. The need is obvious. The urgency is clear. But when a product is still successful, still generating revenue, and still valued by customers, innovation becomes much more difficult. Then you have to invest in a solution that might compete with your own success.

You must be willing to call part of your existing position into question. That takes more courage than many people realize. The history of Gore-Tex therefore shows that innovation has no end point. A breakthrough isn’t the moment when the work stops. It’s often the moment when a new phase begins.

The first innovation makes you the market leader. The second determines whether you remain one. Because anyone can explain how to innovate when something is broken. Innovating while it’s still working—that’s the true test of entrepreneurship.