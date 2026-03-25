The hard lessons from Ukraine for air defense

The war in the Middle East exposes a painful weakness on the part of the West. The United States and Israel are firing exorbitantly expensive missiles at dirt-cheap Iranian drones. This model is financially unsustainable and is rapidly depleting strategic reserves. Ukraine has been fighting a similar threat for years and has found the solution. The country is rapidly building a new, affordable air defense system based on mass and smart software. What can the West learn from Ukraine?

The unsustainable math of air defense

The war in the Middle East exposes a fundamental weakness of Western armies. With the attack on Iran, the United States and Israel have opened a Pandora’s box. Western armies must repel drone attacks by Iran using extremely expensive weapons systems. Iran is deploying massive numbers of cheap Shahed drones. These drones cost about 45,000 euros each 🔗. The defenders are primarily using Patriot missiles to neutralize this threat. A single Patriot interceptor missile costs nearly three million euros 🔗. This asymmetrical cost ratio is financially unsustainable. The United States fired hundreds of Patriot missiles in a short period of time. This is depleting strategic reserves at an alarming rate. The Pentagon is now even moving Patriot systems from Europe to the Middle East 🔗. This creates dangerous gaps in European air defense 🔗. Moreover, the U.S. arms industry produces only seven hundred to eight hundred new Patriot missiles annually 🔗. Iran also uses maneuverable ballistic missiles. These weapons sometimes evade the advanced Patriot systems. A recent attack on an industrial complex in Qatar proves this 🔗. Four missiles were intercepted. The fifth missile hit the target and caused significant damage 🔗. The defender must therefore fire an increasing number of expensive missiles to achieve a successful interception. The current Western strategy amounts to an economic war of attrition. Traditional air defense is simply not designed for large-scale swarm warfare. The attacker forces the defender into bankruptcy.

The pitfall of technological superiority

Western countries have traditionally relied on technological superiority. Defense industries build highly advanced fighter jets and complex radar systems. This focus on absolute quality now constitutes a massive vulnerability. The deployment of modern fighter jets against simple drones perfectly illustrates this problem.

An F-35 fighter jet costs tens of thousands of euros per flight hour 🔗. The missiles for this aircraft easily cost a million euros each 🔗. Using this platform against a drone costing a few tens of thousands of euros defies all economic logic 🔗. An enemy can effortlessly launch a swarm of a hundred cheap drones with a relatively small budget. The attacker would then spend at most a few million euros 🔗. The defender must spend many times that amount to repel the attack.

Moreover, the defender risks exhausting an extremely expensive air fleet. A hundred simple drones can paralyze an entire air force base. The drones don’t even need to hit their target. They simply force the opponent to deploy its most expensive assets. Quality loses out to quantity when prices differ widely. Armies must stop relying on expensive technology to tackle every problem. An effective defense requires weapons in the same price range as the incoming threat.

The Ukrainian revolution in the skies

Ukraine has been fighting a constant stream of Russian and Iranian drones for over four years. The country has been forced to develop a new military doctrine. The Ukrainian armed forces could not continue to rely on scarce Western missiles. That is why Kyiv designed a layered air defense system. The core of this innovative strategy is “drone-versus-drone” warfare. Ukraine uses fast, inexpensive interceptor drones to take enemy Shahed drones out of the sky 🔗. This approach restores the economic balance on the battlefield. A Ukrainian interceptor drone costs less than twenty thousand euros. This amount is comparable to the price of the target. This makes the defense financially sustainable. The scale of these operations is impressive. Ukrainian units carried out more than six thousand missions with these interceptor drones in a single month 🔗. The domestic defense industry is running at full capacity. Ukrainian manufacturers are now producing two thousand of these drones per day 🔗. Half of these are intended for immediate domestic use 🔗. This production volume creates a massive line of defense against large-scale swarm attacks. Ukrainian units also use smart software to efficiently control these swarms 🔗. The Ukrainian military seamlessly integrates these systems with existing networks. Local companies are continuously developing new variants of these interceptors 🔗. They adapt the designs rapidly based on direct feedback from the front lines. The speed of innovation and production volume are proving crucial on the modern battlefield.

Global hunt for new technology

The Ukrainian approach is attracting global attention. Countries in the Middle East are now facing the same Iranian drone threat due to U.S. attacks. Gulf states are therefore actively seeking contact with Ukrainian drone manufacturers 🔗. They want to adopt the proven technology and tactics. Ukrainian companies are receiving countless requests for their systems 🔗. The Ukrainian government sees this as a strategic opportunity. Exporting these weapons systems could generate billions of euros for its own war economy 🔗. European countries are also actively seeking cooperation. Spain recently signed agreements with Ukraine for the joint production of military equipment 🔗. These deals include the development of new drones and air defense systems 🔗. Meanwhile, the United States is trying to catch up. The U.S. military is currently testing the “Merops” anti-drone system in the Middle East. This system also uses small drones to destroy other drones 🔗. It is a direct copy of the successful Ukrainian doctrine. The Americans have now sent ten thousand of these Merops drones to the region 🔗. The Pentagon is thus borrowing Ukrainian expertise to protect American troops. At the same time, Washington is using up the Patriot missiles that Ukraine so desperately needs 🔗. This painful paradox underscores the need for a rapid technological transition. Countries are realizing en masse that traditional air defense is falling short. The hunt for cheap, effective, and mass-producible countermeasures is well and truly on.

The impact on European autonomy

This technological shift has direct and significant consequences for Europe. European security currently relies heavily on American protection. The war in the Middle East demonstrates the extreme vulnerability of this dependence. The United States is relocating essential Patriot systems from Europe to the Gulf region 🔗. U.S. defense officials are openly warning of gaps in European air defense 🔗. This presents Russia with new strategic opportunities. Europe can no longer guarantee the security of vital infrastructure with just a handful of expensive missile systems. Ports, power plants, and data centers are extremely vulnerable to swarm drones. A successful attack on these targets would immediately disrupt the European economy. Europe must therefore urgently invest in strategic autonomy. European countries are now taking the first steps. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland recently launched the LEAP initiative 🔗. This program focuses on the joint development of low-cost military drones 🔗. The European Commission also presented a new action plan for drone security. This plan emphasizes the need for rapid industrial scaling up 🔗. However, a strong European defense industry requires long-term contracts 🔗. Companies need investment certainty to massively expand production lines 🔗. The Finnish Minister of Defense recently warned of this exact scenario 🔗. He is calling for massive European investment in air defense and domestic drone development 🔗. Without this domestic production capacity, Europe will remain at the mercy of conflicts elsewhere in the world.

A look ahead: mass and smart software

The future of warfare does not lie in ever-larger and more expensive platforms. The battle will be decided by mass, speed, and smart software. In the coming years, drones will only become cheaper and more autonomous. Defense against them must move in the same direction. The battlefield is evolving into a reality where swarms of drones engage in combat autonomously. Artificial intelligence makes tactical decisions in milliseconds. Human operators now only determine the ethical and strategic frameworks. The European AI Act now classifies autonomous drones as high-risk systems 🔗. This legislation mandates human oversight 🔗. Europe must accelerate this military transition to remain relevant. Armies must accept that perfection is the enemy of good enough. A cheap drone that hits its target 80% of the time is more useful than an unaffordable missile that always hits. Asymmetric warfare is forcing Europe into brutal economic realism. Ukraine demonstrates that innovation under extreme pressure leads to brilliant solutions.

Ukraine’s shift toward autonomous systems and locally produced interceptors serves as the ultimate blueprint. Ukraine is a close ally and an integral part of Europe. Their hard-won lessons offer the continent a unique opportunity to secure its own safety. The arms race of the twenty-first century is simply about the lowest cost per interception.