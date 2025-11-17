The 2025 AI Pitch Competition witnessed the power of AI for Good

FABBS, MedAI, EviSafe, UTF, ArtVista, Avendar, Vendacity, and DataSpeak... This year's AI Pitch Competition spotlighted some of the most innovative AI solutions and offered eight startups an opportunity to present their ideas, connect with industry leaders, and accelerate their growth. With team FABBS - already the winners of Gerard & Anton Golden Light Bulb last summer - as the winners.

In the months leading up to the finale, the participants took part in an inspiring program, from the introductions in September to the How to Pitch Workshop in October, refining their concepts and presentation skills. The competition, sponsored by the province of Noord-Brabant, highlighted AI-driven entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration.

This event was organized by Braventure, Erasmus Enterprise, and IO+.

Eight startups, eight prizes

1st prize: €50,000: FABBS, extending battery life with AI-driven cell-level monitoring to enable more sustainable energy storage.

2nd prize: €35,000: Team MedAI, using AI to analyse EEG data and help doctors predict recovery outcomes for coma patients.

3rd prize: €25,000: EviSafe, empowering victims of abuse with an AI app for discreet evidence collection and emergency alerts.

Audience award: €10,000: UTF, automating and optimising public-sector workflows with AI to improve efficiency and transparency.

5th prize: Business Development by Startups for Society was offered to ArtVista, an AI-powered app that personalises museum visits and connects visitors with artists.

6th prize: Production & distribution of your next press release by IO+ was offered to Avendar, which develops AI solutions to enhance real-time decision-making in security and defence.

Nr. 7: 1 hour Investment Coaching by Erasmus Enterprise was given to Vendacity, providing smart analytics for startups to automate reporting and track key performance data.

Nr. 8: 2 tickets to MT/Sprout Community Event & €250 worth of merchandise by Braventure rewarded to DataSpeak, creating enterprise-grade conversational AI that performs tasks securely within EU data standards.