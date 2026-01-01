OWOW Venture Studio raises €2.65M for industrial startups

Eight angel investors and family offices are jointly investing €2.65 million in Eindhoven-based OWOW Venture Studio. The funding will be used to build early-stage B2B startups, with investments ranging from €100,000 to €250,000 per startup.

These may be ideas originating within OWOW itself, as well as existing startups founded by external entrepreneurs who are seeking investment and want to accelerate their growth together with OWOW. The investment in each venture depends on its stage of development and commercial potential.

The Venture Studio was formally launched in late 2025 and raised €2 million. According to OWOW, this meant it had to disappoint several investors, prompting the studio to revise its target this year. It has since made its first two investments.

Caddy Clubhouse is a British golf platform that aims to become the Uber of caddies. Eindhoven-based Synthgen uses synthetic data to make technologies such as agricultural robots smarter.

Traditional industries

The studio focuses on B2B startups in traditional sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, construction, physical AI solutions and golf technology. Software-as-a-service and artificial intelligence play an important role. OWOW sees particular opportunities in traditional industries where many processes still rely on outdated or fragmented digital systems.

Its model differs from that of a conventional investment fund. OWOW provides not only capital, but also developers, designers and AI specialists. Startups also gain access to the methods, clients and business contacts of the existing product studio.

OWOW says it has worked for more than 500 clients in these traditional and industrial sectors over nearly fifteen years. Its internal management system contains more than 10,000 business contacts. That network should help new ventures find potential users and their first customers more quickly.

“For every new venture we build or invest in, we can quickly find three launching customers,” says co-founder and head of the Venture Studio Robin Dohmen. “We invest in startups operating in industries in which we have already been working for fifteen years. That is exactly where we can make the difference.”

Don’t start by building

A venture studio builds several companies simultaneously, based on its own ideas or in partnership with entrepreneurs. OWOW aims to combine product development and market validation from the outset. This should prevent startups from spending months developing technology, only to discover afterwards that customers are not interested in the product.

This approach ties in with OWOW’s existing product studio, which develops digital products and AI applications for clients. Its development team consists of approximately 45 employees. OWOW says this organisation enables it to quickly assemble multidisciplinary teams around a new venture.

The Venture Studio is led by Dohmen. The core team also includes lean startup expert Kees van Nuenen, AI and agentic systems specialist Vincent van Nuenen, and OWOW co-founder Pieter-Jan Pieters. The studio also works with additional specialists on a project-by-project basis and has an advisory board featuring well-known names from the venture capital sector.

The funding round was announced on September 11 during the second Startup Investment Afternoon at OWOW in Eindhoven. Dohmen joined founders and investors in raising a glass to the successful completion of the round. Read more about the event here