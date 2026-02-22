One technology, multiple markets: control over defense contracts

Billions in defense spending are beckoning. With NATO countries increasing their defense budgets, the Dutch defense budget is set to grow to €27 billion per year. European defense spending is projected to approach €800 billion by 2030. It is tempting: stable contracts, high volumes, advanced technology. But companies that focus solely on defense are building on quicksand.

The reality is that defense is just one market, with a political on/off switch. What is a top priority today can be cut tomorrow in a budget debate or government crisis. For manufacturing companies in particular, that poses a serious risk. Fortunately, there is a more resilient strategy: serving multiple markets with the same core technology.

Marco Coolen, photo © Bart van Overbeeke

Civil technology as a defense driver

In practice, we already see this happening. Civil innovations are gradually finding their way into defense applications:

Sensors are made more robust.

Materials receive additional protective layers.

Control systems are hardened for extreme conditions.

Lighting systems are adapted to meet stealth requirements.

Maintenance concepts are optimized for operational readiness.

These adjustments require R&D and generate new solutions. The smart part? The underlying core technologies are not exclusively military in nature. They can also be deployed in semiconductors, food processing, maritime applications, mobility, or energy. This is what we increasingly refer to as dual use.

One invention, many applications

That is precisely where the leverage lies. When you develop technology that meets the demands of both defense and civilian markets, you are not building a single-pillar company, you are building a portfolio.

What you design for the armed forces can, sometimes with modifications, also be sold to factories, airports, hospitals, or data centers. Think of:

Secure communication systems for both the battlefield and the operating room.

Specialized coatings for drones as well as agricultural machinery.

Advanced cooling systems for radar installations and chip manufacturing equipment.

Patenting as strategic flexibility

If you protect these technologies with patents, you expand your strategic freedom. You can license your solutions in civilian markets while supplying defense directly. Or you can use your IP portfolio to initiate partnerships with companies in other sectors.

A broadly applicable patent is not a cost item; it is leverage.

Less dependence, more agility

Companies that operate across multiple markets are less vulnerable. A downturn in defense spending? Shift focus to civilian markets. A surge in military demand? Your technology is already prepared to respond.

Agility does not come from greater volume, but from broader applicability.

A growth market, but not the only one

Defense is undoubtedly a growth market. But companies that protect their technology smartly and deploy it more broadly extract even greater value with less risk. Build your business around competencies, not around budget cycles. Then defense becomes a strong additional pillar, not a shaky foundation.

That is how every euro invested in R&D becomes an investment in stability, on and off the field.