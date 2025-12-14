One sentence in the contract that can hinder your growth

For many suppliers, it's a big moment: you land a deal with a major customer. New revenue, new opportunities, maybe even a long-term partnership. And, of course, a contract. Usually written by the client.

It often contains a seemingly innocent sentence that carries more weight than the rest: “All intellectual property belongs to the client.”

At first glance, that seems logical. If you build something entirely based on the client's requirements and technology, it makes sense that they should also own the result.

But what if, during that assignment, you come up with something that goes further? A new method, a more innovative module, a universally applicable solution that other customers can also use? If everything automatically goes to the client, you not only lose ownership, but you also lose control and future opportunities.

The hidden value of collaboration

Every assignment is also a learning process. This is especially true in technical sectors, where suppliers are constantly seeking optimization and smart solutions. That knowledge and innovation should not disappear as a by-product into the exclusive ownership of one party.

In fact, the entire chain benefits when suppliers can use their innovations with multiple customers. That means lower costs, higher quality, and faster development.

Good agreements on intellectual property are therefore not a rearguard action, but a prerequisite for sustainable and innovative collaboration.

Patents as leverage, not as a lock

Many people think of patents as blocking and prohibiting. But you can also use them as a driver for collaboration.

Consider issuing a license. This gives your customer the right to use your invention without relinquishing ownership. And you can define the scope of that right of use: only for a specific application, within a particular sector, or in a specific country.

This allows you, as a supplier, to retain the option of reusing your invention elsewhere. Your customer can simply continue with the innovation for which they engaged you. Win-win.

Smarter together

Do you really want to build a strong chain? Then start with a good conversation. Not about ownership in black and white, but about how you can create more value together. By distributing smartly instead of claiming everything.

Make agreements before you start, not when it's already too late. Identify which knowledge has been developed specifically for the customer and which can be used more broadly. Put those agreements on paper and use patents as a tool to balance interests.

Good collaboration is not about covering everything, but about moving forward together. And sometimes that starts with a single sentence. A sentence that you'd better rewrite before you sign.