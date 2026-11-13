Microsoft 365 outage highlights risks of digital monoculture

Microsoft 365 went down worldwide at 5 p.m. Dutch time on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Hundreds of thousands of users across 74 countries lost access to Outlook, Teams, and the AI assistant Copilot. Even strictly local organizations such as Omroep Brabant switched to alternative channels like WhatsApp and social media because they rely on a US giant for their email. Microsoft pointed to increased strain on its infrastructure caused by unexpectedly unavailable servers, but more than 12 hours later, the company had still not fully resolved the outage.

A centralized system as a single point of failure

The internet was originally designed as a distributed network: a collection of interconnected systems. Yet today, nearly all eggs are in just a few baskets. The Microsoft 365 outage shows what happens when one of those baskets breaks. With more than 430 million users worldwide, the disruption hit not only individuals, but also businesses, governments, and media outlets. Analysts told international media that the outage could cost tens of billions in lost global productivity. Microsoft executive Lamanna apologized, though the damage had already been done. Above all, the incident makes clear that relying on a single provider leaves the entire digital infrastructure vulnerable to disruptions—whether technical, human, legal, or malicious.

The economic and operational impact

The consequences of the outage were felt immediately. Businesses could not send or receive emails. Online meetings were canceled. Collaboration via Teams ground to a halt. In Australia, the disruption was even dubbed the "Microsoft long weekend," as organizations wrote off Friday as a lost day. The outage affected not only Microsoft services, but also all systems built on top of them, such as cloud PCs and automated workflows. Repeated attempts to fix the problem failed: servers became stuck in a faulty state, and rerouting traffic failed to deliver a lasting recovery.

Self-hosting as an alternative to monoculture

Dependence on Big Tech brings not only legal and privacy risks, but also a digital monoculture. One solution lies in self-hosting or turning to a local provider. Email is one of the internet’s oldest standards. There are plenty of mature open-source solutions that allow a company or a local provider to offer reliable services. Outages will still occur, but without a global impact.

European backing for digital autonomy

The development of self-hosted alternatives is receiving support from European initiatives. Through NLnet, the European Commission’s "Next Generation Internet" (NGI) program has provided financial backing for the development of the Mox and Stalwart mail servers. The program focuses on promoting secure, independent, and accessible digital infrastructure. By hosting services themselves, organizations can reduce their dependence on major tech companies. They gain greater control over their data and communications. This is not only a technical choice, but a strategic one: it strengthens Europe’s digital autonomy and reduces the risks of a monoculture.