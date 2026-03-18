Meet the AI startup boosting SMEs' ad performance by 40%

No marketing campaign today can succeed without a smart YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok ad strategy. As competition increases, the chances for a smaller business, with limited marketing budget resources, to grab a spot to promote itself diminish.

Aizy has the solution: a 24/7 AI-powered marketing data analyst. The startup, based in Breda, identified a gap and developed an AI-driven platform to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) optimize and automate their marketing campaigns across Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Google Ads. The platform, used by 170 customers, has, according to the company, helped increase sales by an average of 36%.

The platform integrates with Google, Meta, and TikTok through APIs—application programming interfaces, which allow different software to communicate. This way, Aizy it to continuously collect and analyse campaign performance data in real time.

Acquired information goes through a large-language-model (LLM) hub built by the company. “Through this system, we can connect to the AI models developed by OpenAI or Anthropic to analyze all the metrics of a campaign. Based on these assessments, our software gives tips for marketers to tweak those campaigns,” explains Niels Buijs, Aizy’s director of marketing and tech.

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Steering a digital advertising campaign

When running an online marketing campaign, multiple variables come into play, including creative performance, budget, and keyword targeting. This practice, consisting of including relevant keywords in the copy, allows content to be more easily picked up by search engines and to be shown to interested audiences.

Among the suggestions Aizy’s software can provide is determining which keywords work best. “Our software detects what keywords are not performing well, diverting more budget towards better-performing ones,” he clarifies. Users can choose to enable these automations and let the platform do the work for them.

In addition, the platform can also provide cross-platform tips. If an ad is running simultaneously on Google and Meta, Aizy can suggest spending more of the allocated budget on the platform that is converting best. In marketing lingo, "to convert" means turning a visitor into someone who takes an action—in this case, becoming a customer.

Increasing conversion performance

Aizy has indeed proved to boost conversions. In one example, involving a high-end fashion e-commerce retailer, Aizy’s software helped increase online orders by more than 40% compared to the same November-December period the previous year, when campaigns were managed by an external agency.

“By increasing the campaign budget by 6%, the number of conversions soared by over 40%. The shop’s revenue grew accordingly, and we are talking about thousands of euros,” highlights Buijs.

Aizy’s head of technology underlines that, across many of the customers the startup served, conversions and revenue grew by 30%, with equal or minimal budget additions.

Buijs underscores that advertising on these platforms is becoming easier to get started with. Securing good advertising spots has become more difficult, though. “At the same time, many of our customers are frustrated by the rising costs of advertising, which don’t result in higher returns on investments. We can make a difference by aptly optimizing the budget at their disposal,” he explains.

Making Aizy a market leader

Aizy was founded in 2024 by Stefan Nuijten and Michiel Mol. In February, it announced it had closed a €2 millon funding round, led by Nuijten himself and joined by existing investors. Thanks to this new investment, the company is eyeing expansion in the Benelux region.

According to Buijs, 9 out of 10 companies are experimenting with AI, feeling the pressure. However, effective implementation remains a challenge. Aizy wants to become the go-to player in this space. Currently, the company sells its solution to businesses, but plans to offer it to marketing agencies soon as well.

Buijs underscores that Aizy’s competitive edge is its capability to operate with both Google and Meta. Operating across different platforms means having different built-in functionalities. “Most other companies only operate on one channel. At the same time, we can also leverage different LLMs. These two points can give us a significant advantage,” he concludes.