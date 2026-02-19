AI-powered marketing startup Aizy raises €2M

Dutch AI marketing startup Aizy has secured an additional €2 million in funding. Aizy's AI-powered platform helps small and mid-sized businesses optimize their Google and Meta advertising, achieving exceptional results, such as a 300% increase in website inquiries for one client without increasing the marketing budget.

The company, founded in Breda in 2024, offers an AI-powered performance marketing platform designed for small and mid-sized businesses. The platform optimizes advertising spend on platforms like Google and Meta through AI-driven automation and data-based decision-making. Aizy's technology aims to shift performance marketing away from manual campaign management, offering a scalable, AI-driven system. According to Aizy, their services have resulted in an average of 36% more sales for their customers.

Founder Stefan Nuijten said, “Performance marketing is moving away from manual campaign management toward scalable, AI-driven systems. Our mission is to fundamentally redesign the economics of performance marketing. The early results show that this model works, and we’re just getting started. In 2026, we plan to expand and make AI-driven performance accessible to many more businesses and agencies.”

Funding for Dutch and international expansion

The recent €2 million funding round was led by Aizy's founder, Stefan Nuijten, with participation from existing investors Michiel Mol, Joost van der Klooster, and Gijs Nagel. This investment follows a previous €1.5 million funding round in August 2025. Following this latest round, Aizy's valuation has reached €22 million.

“What stood out to us was not just the revenue growth, but the team’s execution speed and clarity of vision. The traction they’ve achieved in under a year is exceptional; only 3% of software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies reach €1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in their first year. Reaching €2 million in ARR within the first year places Aizy among a very small group,” said Michiel Mol, co-founder and investor at Aizy.

Aizy plans to use the new capital to expand within the Netherlands and internationally. The company will focus on controlled scaling, expanding internal product and engineering capacity, and demonstrating performance and sustainable client results.