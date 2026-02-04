Here are three rising Dutch startups turning ideas into impact

Armed with data, prototypes, and ambition, student founders took the stage at the Erasmus University Challenge 2025 to show how their ideas could change industries—from agriculture to urban transport and beauty services.

The Erasmus University Challenge (EUC) is a student contest organized by the Erasmus University of Rotterdam. Students with an innovative business idea can sign up. By entering the program, they have access to coaching and support to elevate their pitches. The best ideas access the Grand Finale, where they can win cash prizes to fuel their entrepreneurial journeys.

Students can compete in three different tracks: ideation, prototyping, and startup. In the latter category are participants who are fully fledged companies ready to launch their solutions to the market. Here are this edition's contestants.

Removing nitrate from soils and water naturally

SolPhyX was the jury's favorite, receiving a €5,000 cash prize. The company developed a nature-based solution to remove nitrate from soil and water. Nitrate is a chemical compound consisting of nitrogen and oxygen molecules, vital to plants' growth. Intensive agriculture has increased the concentration of nitrates in fertilizers, polluting the soil and water sources. High nitrate levels lead to health risks, biodiversity loss, and oxygen depletion.

Founders David Logeman and Hannah Seong developed a specialized powder that attracts nitrates in both soil and water. Once sequestered, the mix can be returned to the soil as fertilizer. "When plants need those nutrients, bacteria will break down those molecules, using them as a slow fertilizer," explained Seong.

No energy inputs then, but leveraging nature's chemical principles. To further validate its concept, SolPhyX is seeking farmers to launch new pilots with. The small team hopes to begin engaging with fertilizer companies and government bodies to present their solution.

Not only can they remove nitrates, but they can also measure how many they remove. With further validation needed, founders couldn't disclose how much pollutant can be sequestered per kilogram of compound.

David Logeman and Hannah Soeng being crowned winners of the startup category. - © Erasmus University Challenge

Theft-proof bike rental

According to the Dutch Data Office CBS, in 2023, over 928,000 bikes were stolen in the Netherlands, a figure up from previous years. Although opting for a cheap pedal is a common way to deter theft, even budget-conscious students value a functional bike.

Therefore, FlexWheels launched a bike rental service for students. The sturdy city bikes are available on a monthly fee starting at €18.45. They are equipped with a custom-built tracker to help locate a bike in the event of theft and play a sound if misplaced. As with any other bike rental subscription, the monthly fee also includes assistance.

The model has been validated in a pilot with 100 bikes. According to the company, the trial validated the feasibility of recovering stolen bikes within 24 hours. "We are now ready to grow, as we plan to start manufacturing our bikes in the Netherlands," stated Dion Lodder, founder of FlexWheels, on stage.

A TicketSwap for beauty treatments

For hairdressers and beauticians, last-minute appointment cancellations are a revenue loss. What if those vacant gaps could be made available to new customers again? That's in short what SpotsBooking does.

As founder Neeru Gogia explained on stage, the company aims to be the TicketSwap of the beauty and wellness industry. Through TicketSwap, people can put tickets for events they are not going to back on sale. SpotsBooking allows users to do the same for those who need to cancel a yoga class, a haircut, or a manicure session, connecting them with those seeking a last-minute spot.

On their website, users can browse available treatment options. "In the past quarter, we launched our MVP—minimum viable product, ed.---taking plenty of those vacant spots," said Gogia, also underlining how last-minute cancellations generate revenue losses up to €18 million in Europe only.

Neeru Gogia pitching SpotsBooking. - © Erasmus University Challenge

Why budding entrepreneurs in Rotterdam should join

With the 2025 edition in the books, the challenge will be back next year—pre-registrations are open. This year's winners explain why it is worth joining.

"For anyone who is thinking about starting their company, the EUC is a good way to test their idea out and learn how to go on with it. At the same time, they can tap into the mentors' network for assistance—that's truly helpful," concluded Logeman from SolPhyX.