Dutch universities set new IP transfer standard for spinoffs

Universiteiten van Nederland, the consortium of Dutch universities, has presented a new national standard for agreements on the provision of intellectual property (IP) to academic spinoffs, called the National IP Deal Term Principles. This will provide clarity on the transfer of IP and shares, ensuring fair and market-compliant deals. The new principles aim to accelerate the spinoff process, enabling researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to achieve results more quickly and contribute to a more innovative Netherlands.

The National IP Deal Term Principles, version 2.0, build upon the initial IP Deal Terms introduced in 2023. These principles are designed to facilitate agreements on intellectual property provision from research institutions to spinoffs, emphasizing the maximization of research impact. All universities in the Netherlands will adopt these IP Deal Terms.

Margrethe Jonkman, Valorization Spokesperson for Universities of the Netherlands, stated: "With these principles, we accelerate the spinoff process, so that researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors can achieve results more quickly, both socially and financially. In this way, we strengthen the ability of universities and scientists to capitalize on the positive impact of their research and contribute to a more innovative Netherlands."

New IP standard

The IP Deal Terms are being developed by the Knowledge Transfer Offices (KTOs) of Dutch universities, with input from the government innovation agency Techleap, to ensure their practical application across all universities. In the short term, practical instruments, including legal documents for spinoff formations, are being developed in collaboration with the Capital Waters Foundation to support these principles.

Furthermore, most university medical centers are supplementing the IP Deal Terms with sector-specific variants. To further enhance knowledge transfer, knowledge institutions are collaborating more closely through the establishment of the Knowledge Exchange & Entrepreneurship Network – Netherlands (KEEN-NL), which will focus on professionalizing knowledge transfer.

Good for founders and investors

Peter Maarten Westerhout, a valorization expert at Techleap, said: “The new version of the IP deal term principles is good news for scientists who want to turn their research into an investable and impactful spinoff, and for the investors who finance it. Reducing costs and time in the IP negotiation process is of great value for both academic founders and the universities, and offers a stimulating and transparent step in building a world-class academic spinoff ecosystem.”

KEEN-NL, in collaboration with universities, Techleap, and entrepreneurs, will continue to evaluate and refine the IP Deal Term Principles as necessary. This collaborative approach ensures that the principles remain relevant and effective in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the Dutch academic landscape.