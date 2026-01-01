Can you patent a recipe? (The answer lies in the technology)

How do you protect a secret recipe?

Twenty years of exclusivity sounds appealing, especially if your product tastes so good that competitors will want to copy it immediately. In that case, a patent might seem like the perfect solution.

But the answer to whether you can patent a recipe is, frankly, a bit unsatisfying: sometimes yes, usually no. And that difference has nothing to do with taste. It’s all about technology.

Marco Coolen, photo © Bart van Overbeeke

When a recipe can be patented

At one point in the Netherlands, a patent was granted for a remarkable combination: tomato-plum jam. At first glance, that sounds more like culinary creativity. But the examiners identified a technical effect. The combination of ingredients produced a specific structure and balance of flavors that demonstrably worked differently from existing recipes.

And that technical effect made it patentable.

So, in theory, you could even patent a banana pizza—provided you can prove that the combination produces a surprising technical effect. But let’s be honest: cases like that are rare.

Why most recipes fail

Most recipes run into trouble with two core patent criteria: novelty and inventiveness. A dish usually doesn’t result from a single specific technical intervention. It evolves through experience, timing, intuition: tasting, adjusting, and trying again.

That’s culinary craftsmanship, but legally it’s often hard to define. Without a clear technical mechanism, there’s little for a patent to hold onto.

The strategy of silence

That’s why many companies choose a different route: secrecy. Don’t publish. Don’t explain. Don’t register. Just keep it secret.

The most famous examples are well known: Coca-Cola’s recipe, KFC’s spice blend. No patent, no public document, no technical description, and therefore no insight for competitors.

Because a patent has one major drawback: you have to explain exactly how something works. And after a maximum of twenty years, anyone is free to use it.

Where patents do work well

That doesn’t mean food innovation can’t be protected—quite the opposite. Patents work very well for:

new production methods

innovative cooking techniques

specialized processing methods

more efficient production lines

machines for food preparation

That’s where the technical core lies: not in the dish itself, but in how it is made.

The smart combination

The best strategy is often a combination. Keep the recipe secret, but protect the process. That way, the taste remains your secret, while the technology is firmly secured by a patent.

And that’s the real lesson: protection isn’t always about what you make, but about how you make it. Those who understand that distinction can turn even a simple recipe into a strategic advantage.