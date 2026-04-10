BOM and AI Innovation Center join forces to support AI companies

The AI Innovation Center, based at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven, and the Brabant Development Agency (BOM) are joining forces to scale the next generation of AI companies in Brabant.

By combining the deeptech ecosystem of HTCE with BOM’s venture development and investment expertise, both organizations aim to build an end-to-end AI ecosystem: from chip to software application, focused on accelerating AI innovation and strengthening the region’s international competitive position.

Building the next AI unicorns

The State of Dutch Tech 2026 report shows that while the Netherlands has a strong AI talent base, it lags behind in scaling tech startups. The shared ambition is therefore clear: to realize the next generation of AI unicorns, companies valued at over one billion dollars.

The AI Innovation Center currently hosts more than 40 AI companies, making it the largest physical AI cluster in the Netherlands. These range from deeptech AI firms such as Axelera AI to AI software companies like One Horizon, Ocurna, and Datacation.

“The AI Innovation Center supports startups and scale-ups in their growth,” says Philipp Werle, Innovation Manager Emerging Technologies at HTCE. “Access to capital, networks, and expertise is crucial in this regard. We are therefore very pleased with the collaboration with BOM, allowing us to deploy their capabilities for companies that need them.”

In recent years, BOM has invested nearly € 70 million in AI-driven companies, with applications ranging from medical data processing to industrial automation and talent recruitment. BOM is also involved in initiatives that strengthen the AI ecosystem in Brabant, such as the Data Acceleration Plan, the growing AI Community Brabant, House of Cyber, and the AI Supercomputing Initiative Brabant.

Competing internationally

Together, BOM and HTCE aim to provide the foundation and support AI companies need to scale and compete internationally. Bringing together the expertise, skills, and networks of both organizations is a logical next step, says Brigit van Dijk - van de Reijt, CEO of BOM.

“The world is changing and evolving rapidly thanks to AI technology and applications. Brainport has all the ingredients to play a leading role. This collaboration strengthens that position by bringing together startups, talent, and R&D in AI technologies and applications. In this way, we are building a future-proof economy in which AI plays a key role.”

AI hackathon on April 10

HTCE and BOM are developing a joint program of activities, starting today with a major AI hackathon: Brabanthack_26. The event took place today at the Conference Center of the High Tech Campus, where developers, data scientists, entrepreneurs, and researchers worked together on real-world challenges in Deep Tech, Defense, Decentralized Energy Systems, Medtech & Life Sciences, and Plant-Based solutions.