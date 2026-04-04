BrabantHack shows how Brabant aims to deliver on its AI ambitions

With millions in investments, an AI Innovation Center, and a growing community, Brabant is fully committing to artificial intelligence. On April 10, that strategy comes together in a single day of building, testing, and pitching during BrabantHack_26 at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven.

“Less talk. More hack.” The motto of BrabantHack_26 is telling. Where the Netherlands, according to recent reports, is strong in AI talent but lags behind in scaling, North Brabant is trying to make the difference exactly there: from talking to doing.

The one-day hackathon on April 10 is a tangible example of that.

AI as an economic engine and strategic necessity

The commitment of the Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM) to AI is anything but optional. The organization positions artificial intelligence as a key technology for the economic future of the region.

In recent years alone, BOM has invested nearly €70 million in AI-driven companies, ranging from medical data processing to industrial automation and HR analytics. At the same time, the Data Acceleration Plan supported around 60 startups, while the AI Community Brabant has grown into a network of approximately 70 companies, including international players such as IBM and Advantech.

But perhaps even more important: Brabant is trying to address the structural bottlenecks in the ecosystem. Access to computing power is one of them. That is why BOM is working together with, among others, Technische Universiteit Eindhoven and Tilburg University on an AI supercomputing facility, partly enabled by an investment from the province.

The goal: not only to develop AI, but also to make it scalable.

A physical ecosystem for acceleration

That strategy gains an anchor through the AI Innovation Center at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven. The center is meant to literally bring together companies, researchers, investors, and infrastructure. At a time when collaboration is increasingly decisive for innovation power, Brabant is betting on physical clustering—a model that has previously proven successful in the semiconductor and photonics industries.

The timing is no coincidence. The region explicitly aims to position itself as a European AI hub, with impact on labor productivity, competitiveness, and strategic autonomy.

BrabantHack: AI from promise to prototype in one day

Where the Innovation Center provides the structure, BrabantHack shows what that ambition looks like in practice. During the hackathon, developers, data scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs work in a single day on concrete AI solutions for societal and industrial challenges. The focus is on sectors where speed and impact are crucial, such as defense, healthcare, energy, and agrifood.

The setup is deliberately hands-on: teams build working prototypes that are pitched to a jury in the evening.

The challenges are anything but theoretical.

In the defense track , teams work on AI systems that can analyze and reconstruct obfuscated malware—a crucial capability in modern cyber warfare.

, teams work on AI systems that can analyze and reconstruct obfuscated malware—a crucial capability in modern cyber warfare. In the health track , the focus is on more reliable access to cancer information, especially now that more and more people rely on generic AI systems with varying quality.

, the focus is on more reliable access to cancer information, especially now that more and more people rely on generic AI systems with varying quality. In the agrifood track , participants develop systems that predict weed spread or analyze crop quality in real time.

, participants develop systems that predict weed spread or analyze crop quality in real time. And in the deeptech track, work is being done on vision algorithms that detect people based on their shadow, even before they appear in view.

Robotics is also part of the program. One of the AI Tech cases focuses on autonomous mobile robots that take over dangerous or repetitive work in, for example, hospitals or cleanrooms.

What all these cases have in common: they directly connect AI to concrete applications, with societal relevance as the main evaluation criterion.

GPT-NL and the question of European AI

The hackathon concludes with a keynote by Saskia Lensink, product manager of GPT-NL, the Dutch initiative for a transparent and sovereign alternative to existing large language models.

That choice underlines a broader development: the growing need for European AI solutions that better align with values such as privacy, reliability, and control over data. In that light, BrabantHack functions not only as a development platform, but also as a testing ground for such new paradigms.

From hackathon to ecosystem

With more than 150 registrations by now, BrabantHack shows that the demand for this kind of hands-on innovation is significant. But more importantly is what happens afterward.

The most promising teams receive support to further develop their solution towards implementation. This makes the hackathon part of a broader innovation chain: from idea to impact.

And that is exactly where the core of Brabant’s AI strategy lies. Not another report. Not another vision. But a working prototype: built today, scaled tomorrow.