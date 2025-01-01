Between speed and sharpness: how to plan your patent application

A good patent application is not something you draft in between dinner and dessert (or, as we say in Dutch, between soup and potatoes). But it’s also not a project you should brood over for half a year. The strength lies in the right lead time: long enough to think clearly, short enough to stay sharp.

Personally, I prefer working in a rhythm that gives ideas room to mature; sleeping on a formulation. A new angle that emerges during a walk. Sometimes, even a better example that only clicks after the second cup of coffee.

But let it drag on too long, and you notice it immediately: momentum fades, energy drops, and every new session starts with having to get back up to speed. That costs time, money, and often quality. You lose the thread of the story — and it shows in the final result.

Marco Coolen, photo © Bart van Overbeeke

The sweet spot? Between two and six weeks

An ideal patent trajectory runs from two to six weeks after approval. That window gives you enough time to go deep, leaves room for discussion, and allows you to work toward the final version at a comfortable pace. Not rushed, not sluggish. Long enough to stay creative, short enough to stay focused.

That tempo isn’t just good for the text itself, but also for the process around it. Because let’s be honest: you rarely file a patent just for fun.

Every application has a deadline behind it

Maybe you’re preparing to enter the market with an innovation. Maybe there’s a trade fair coming up, or a publication. Sometimes it’s about an upcoming funding round or a collaboration where you want to protect your knowledge. Whatever the case, there’s always a future moment when protection needs to be in place.

By planning backwards from that moment, you stay in control. You know when the application needs to be submitted, how long the writing will take, and when preparation must be completed. No stress, no rush jobs, no last-minute panic.

Rhythm is your best tool

Creativity can’t be forced, but it does need structure. By aligning your patent application with a clear timeline, you give ideas room to develop while keeping them sharp. It’s a balance between thinking and doing, between reflection and results.

Whether you’re working with a patent attorney or providing much of the input yourself, create a rhythm. Plan ahead. Stay in the flow. And remember: the best ideas don’t emerge under pressure, but they do need a clear horizon to grow toward.